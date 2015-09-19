2097 results for

Functional Food

10 Anti-Inflammatory & Disease-Fighting Foods

Anti-inflammatory foods to include in your diet as often as possible.

#food as medicine #inflammation #food
Josh Axe, DNM, D.C., CNS
September 19 2015

A Cleansing Fennel, Lemon + Walnut Salad

Simple, satisfying, and totally good for you.

#recipes #salads #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Jennie Miremadi
September 5 2016

DIY: Antioxidant-Packed Avocado-Spirulina Face Mask

Give that exquisite epidermis of yours a makeover using your favorite foods au naturel. Try these DIY skin treatment that will make your skin glow on...

#avocado #beauty #skin
Rebecca Leffler
January 19 2015

8 Science-Backed Reasons To Drink Some Coffee Every Day

You wouldn't know it today, but coffee consumption was actually in decline not too long ago. Yes, during the '80s and early '90s, it was considered a...

#caffeine #food as medicine #coffee #health #healthy foods
Jonathan Galland
January 11 2016
Beauty

Natural, Nontoxic & Organic Hand Cream: 15 To Try For Dry Hands

One for your desk, one for your gym bag, one for your nightstand, one for your...

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
October 25 2019

5 Healthy Foods That Are Even More Nutritious When Paired Together

Dr. Gary Kaplan is a leader in the field of integrative medicine, which combines the best elements of Western medicine and alternative treatments....

#antioxidant #nutrition #food as medicine #health #healthy foods
Gary Kaplan, D.O.
January 8 2016
Food Trends

The One Food A Neurologist Wants You To Eat (That You May Not Know)

Broccoli sprouts are the power-packed veggie to add to your New Year's diet.

#healthy aging #brain #superfoods
Eliza Sullivan
January 2
Healthy Weight

Trying To Maintain A Healthy Weight? New Study Finds This Tea May Help

The tea, popular in South America, is an alternate source of caffeine that may well be able to add another thing to its benefits list.

#news #tea #superfoods
Eliza Sullivan
December 27 2019
Women's Health

What I Tell My Patients About Endometriosis + How To Manage It Naturally

Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women in America. As a natural doctor focused on women’s health, my approach to managing this painful condition involves...

#pain #fertility #health
Aviva Romm, M.D.
February 10 2016
Recovery
Functional Food
Functional Food

9 Inflammation-Fighting Vitamins & Minerals (And Where You Can Get 'Em)

Some vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are particularly useful in our fight against inflammation. Here’s a list of some of the phytonutrients that...

#inflammation
Lori Shemek, Ph.D.
April 28 2015
Integrative Health

Do You Really Need That Antibiotic? What To Know This Flu Season

#news
Caroline Muggia
October 4 2018
Meditation

Holidays Stressing You Out? Here Are 5 Ways To Relax In Just 5 Minutes

You're five minutes away from a stress-free holiday.

#breath #Heart #yoga
Koya Webb, NASM-CPT
November 28 2019
Beauty

5 Beauty-Boosting Foods For Clear Skin: A Holistic Doctor Explains

They're gut-healing, hormone-balancing, and skin-clearing.

#skin care #functional nutrition
Amy Shah, M.D.
December 1 2017
Functional Food

5 Ways To Get Your Thanksgiving Potato Fix But Make It Way Healthier

These tiny tweaks will also make them way tastier.

#vegetarian #easy meals #holiday
Liz Moody
November 24 2019
Functional Food

What I Tell My Patients To Eat For Clear, Glowing Skin: A Hormone Expert Shares

In functional medicine, we apply the “food first” philosophy—that means changing what you’re eating before jumping to a pill, even a supplement.

#nutrition #hormones #skin #health
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 10 2016
Integrative Health

10 Cooling Teas That Are Packed With Health Benefits

The perfect afternoon pick-me-ups (that will also cool you down).

#Herbs #tea
Cheryl Boiko
July 30 2016
Functional Food