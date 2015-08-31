5021 results for

Beauty
Functional Food

11 Healthy Foods Nutritionists Stock In The Freezer

Sticking to a healthy meal plan can be as simple as stocking your kitchen with the right foods.

#clean food #how to lose weight #wellness #healthy foods
Gabrielle Frank
August 31 2015
Beauty
Beauty

11 Ways Use Thanksgiving Leftovers In Your Beauty Routine (Seriously!)

Show your skin and hair some love this weekend by incorporating some of those dinner leftovers into your beauty routine.

#beauty #diy beauty #skin
Allie White
November 27 2015
Home
Beauty
Off-the-Grid
Beauty

Chill Out With These 3 Anti-Inflammatory Detox Baths For Summer

Three detox bath recipes for summer featuring powerful ingredients like Bentonite clay, Manuka honey, and CBD.

#supplements #acne #cleanse #superfoods
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 13 2019
Climate Change

The Definitive Eco-Friendly Laundry Guide

Here's how to achieve that fresh scent without the chemicals.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
December 9 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Seventh Sense

Here's Exactly How To Massage Sore Or Tight Muscles With CBD

Achy feet, tight shoulders, post-gym soreness? Read on.

#partner #CBD #massage
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 6 2019
Integrative Health

5 Grandparents On Why They Love CBD

Why older adults are using hemp oil and CBD, including pain relief, anxiety, and insomnia.

#CBD #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 26 2019
Beauty
Functional Food

So, You Went Vegan. Here's Why You're Not Losing Weight

Nine out of 10 people lose weight on the vegan diet. Here's what to do if you're not one of them.

#how to lose weight #weight loss #vegan
Neal Barnard, M.D.
January 25 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Bulletproof 360

Your Bulletproof Coffee Fix Just Got Super Convenient. Here's What You Need To Know

Your favorite morning beverage just got even easier to consume: Introducing ready-to-drink Bulletproof Coffee Cold Brew.

#happiness #coffee #wellness #fat #health
mindbodygreen
September 29 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Aquis

5 Steps To Follow If You Want Stronger, Healthier Hair

First things first: Rethink your rinse cycle.

#hair #partner
mindbodygreen
July 8 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocados from Chile

5 Mind-Blowing Avocado Swaps You’ll Actually Use

No surprise here that avocado is a fan favorite. Here are five healthy swaps that’ll make you love avocados for even more than just your guac...

#partner #vegan #superfoods
mindbodygreen
November 1 2018
Recipes

This Vegan Chili Has A Secret Energy-Boosting Ingredient

It's delicious and will keep going all day!

#metabolism
Caroline Muggia
March 10 2019

What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Fight Chronic Inflammation

Dr. Frank Lipman shares his preventive prescription for taming inflammation.

#inflammation #wellness #health #healthy foods
Frank Lipman, M.D.
May 9 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Social CBD

4 Fascinating Things We Learned About Adding CBD To Coffee

Read on for the how-to's and must-knows on coffee + CBD.

#partner #CBD #coffee
Krista Soriano
October 30 2019
Integrative Health

On A Plant-Based Diet But Still Not Feeling Your Best? Here's Why

Avoiding meat isn't a guarantee that you'll be healthy.

#protein #vegetarian #vegan
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
November 20 2017