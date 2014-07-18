6542 results for

Women's Health

10 Symptoms Of Menopause + How To Deal With Them

Many women begin to experience symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes, before their periods stop. If you feel confused as to why you're prone to...

#Herbs #healing #supplements #calcium #hormones
Gary Elkins, PhD
July 18 2014
Mental Health
Functional Food

5 Healthy Breakfast Ideas to Start Your Day

If you are trying to be healthy and avoid or cut back on sugar, wheat and dairy, breakfast can be the trickiest meal to find healthy but decent...

#avocado #healthy recipes #mind body connection #wellness #organic food
Katrina Love Senn
August 18 2012
Love

The 5 Love Languages for Better Intimacy

We all have different ways we let people know that we love them.

#love #relationships #happiness #sex #personal growth
Cindy Saleeby Goulding, M.S., LPC
September 12 2012
Personal Growth

5 Ways To Treat Yourself Right

Try my top five go-tos for being my own BFF. Make them your own and watch your life transform!

#love #confidence #self-acceptance
Aviva Romm, M.D.
June 30 2014
Healthy Weight

9 Practical Ways To Lose Weight This Summer

We’ve all heard the advice: if we want to lose weight, we need to eat less and move more.

#alcohol #coffee #weight loss #weight loss success #food
Mimi Spencer
June 26 2014
Integrative Health
Motivation

5 Reasons to Practice Hot Yoga

Why is it becoming so popular?

#yogis #wellness #yoga #cleanse #detox
Lisa Mitchell
August 30 2012

Does Cholesterol Really Cause Heart Disease?

When I say the word "cholesterol" what do you think? Most people think in terms of heart disease. We're taught to believe that cholesterol is the...

#nutrition #disease #inflammation #heart disease #wellness
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 17 2013
Food Trends

10 Rules To Live By If You're Trying To Lose Weight

It's easy to lose weight (and maintain a healthy weight!) with a few consistent habits. Here they are. 

#personal growth #weight loss #weight loss success
Cheryl Bigus
April 6 2013
Integrative Health

Why You Should Break Up With Processed Foods Forever

If I had to find just one good reason to eat processed foods, I’d have an impossible time coming up with one.

#healing #food as medicine #healthy foods #sugar #food
Frank Lipman, M.D.
May 30 2014
Home

4 Tips for a Healthy Spring Cleaning

As Winter ends and Spring begins, the transition will be easier if you create a ritual for yourself.

#smoothie #wellness #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
April 4 2012
Personal Growth

25 Ways to Be Alone, But Not Lonely

Let’s do this ladies, and start to love being alone with ourselves.

#love #healing #relationships #happiness #mindfulness
Taraleigh Weathers
August 17 2012
Recipes

All Hail Kale! 3 Yummy Recipes

Just like the rose is the queen of flowers, kale is my king of veggies!

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #kale #food
Kathryn Budig
December 8 2010

Can’t Sleep? Yoga Nidra May Be The Answer

A true lady never reveals her age, but without exposing the current duration of my time on this earth, I can tell you that I've been an insomniac for...

#anxiety #healing #meditation #wellness #yoga
Alison Clare Skillen
March 26 2013
Food Trends

7 Ayurvedic Experts Give Us the Scoop on Juicing

Juice cleanses are becoming more and more popular day by day. As a nation that loves novelty, we embraced the newly found panacea and categorically...

#Ayurveda #wellness #vegetarian #cleanse #detox
Nadya Andreeva
July 12 2012
Integrative Health

What To Know About Histamine Intolerance & Eating A Low-Histamine Diet

Headaches, anxiety, period problems and beyond can all come back to histamine.

#allergies #autoimmune #functional nutrition
Lindsay Boyers
October 3 2013
Functional Food

How To Eat For Your Thyroid

I get SO many questions about the thyroid and diet.a

#wellness #personal growth #healthy foods #food
Danielle DuBoise
March 21 2013
Recipes