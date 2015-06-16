5050 results for

Recipes

A Walnut + Kale Pesto To Make Any Meal Better

Pesto can be easily incorporated into many meals as the focal or side ingredient.

Jamie Lee Mock
June 16 2015
Functional Food
7 Simple Shifts For Your Healthiest, Most Balanced Summer

What better time to revamp your routine?

Annie Daly
July 12 2019
10 Surprising Things You'll Find In This Wellness Expert's Bedroom

A TV is not part of this wellness expert's Zen den.

Nikki Sharp
December 19 2017
Travel
Sex

8 Plants That Will Supercharge Your Sex Drive (A Doctor Explains)

Worried about your sex drive? Turn to these plants.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 17 2017
Recipes
Sex

Do Vegans Have Lower Sperm Counts Than Meat-Eaters?

Headlines have had some concerning news for plant-based guys—but it's probably nothing to worry about.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 22 2014
Recipes
Recipes
Functional Food
Recipes

A Gorgeous Bowl From Eat Real Food NYC

Heather Cox is the blogger and clean eating advocate behind Eat Real Food NYC.

Heather Cox
January 31 2016
Routines

Move Over, Pasta! 5 Foods Athletes Should Eat

So if pasta and chocolate milk are out, what should you eat pre- and post-race?

Caroline Stahlschmidt
July 23 2013
Beauty

A 5-Step Guide To Dry Brushing Your Face For Brighter Skin

Dry facial brushes are very effective at exfoliation, increasing circulation, and draining away lymph congestion.

Victoria Cairo
August 25 2016

A Coffee & Coconut DIY Body Scrub For Soft Skin (Even In Winter)

For many of us, the new year means cold temperatures, a great excuse to spend more time indoors on self-care and maintaining happy, healthy skin.

Jennifer Freitas
January 24 2016
Beauty

Why You Should Switch To Natural Deodorant + What You Need To Know

A few years ago, if someone had told me to stop wearing deodorant, I would have looked at them like they were crazy.

Jerra Kelly
December 12 2015
Integrative Health

What Everyone Gets Wrong About Inflammation

Plus, the tests to ask your doctor for.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
October 3 2018
Change-Makers

The 6 Best In-Season Fruits & Veggies To Buy For Spring

Eating foods that are in season makes sense from an environmental and health standpoint.

Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
April 23 2013
Beauty