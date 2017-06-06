6445 results for

Functional Food
How To Balance Your Chakras With Ritual Bathing

Your holistic regimen is about to reach new heights.

Debra Haugen
May 6 2016

Alluring Aphrodisiac Rituals To Awaken Your Inner Goddess

If you're looking for an aphrodisiac, ignore your boudoir and instead peek inside your beauty cabinet.

Fern Olivia
November 6 2016
6 Superfoods To Promote Beauty, Inside & Out

T﻿he idea that natural might be better also has many people raiding their pantries looking for solutions to their skin...

Mary Dellene
December 11 2013
Easy Ayurvedic Rituals To Do Every Single Day

Even if you don't know much about Ayurveda—and have no idea what your constitution is—there are simple ways you can bring Ayurvedic lifestyle...

Nudrat Bisciello, ACNP-BC, N.P., PMH
April 6 2016
The Superfood That 97% Of Us Aren’t Getting (And Guys, It’s In Pizza!)

And it can even reduce the risk of developing some serious chronic health problems, like heart disease and diabetes.

mindbodygreen
May 3 2019
Struggling With Fertility? Here Are 5 Ways Acupuncture Might Help

The science behind how acupuncture can help you conceive.

Mary Sabo, LAc, DACM
November 5 2019
5 Creamy (And Dairy-Free) Dinner Recipes With 8 Ingredients Or Less

These 5 easy dinner recipes feel totally indulgent and creamy but are completely free of dairy.

mindbodygreen
August 8 2017
