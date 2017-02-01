2266 results for

The Only Guide You Need To Create An Epic Winter Wellness Routine

Because we all need some extra self-care during the winter months.

#wellness #health #self-care
Chelsea Gross
February 1 2017
Food Trends

11 Totally New Ways To Use Avocado (Trust Us, You Haven't Heard These Before)

We've got breakfast, lunch, dinner, AND dessert covered.

#fats
Liz Moody
February 1 2017
Beauty

10 Ways to Manage and Heal Your Skin

From standard acne, to eczema, to psoriasis, to mysterious red bumps that no one seems to be able to diagnose, dermatology is a hot topic.

#gluten #healing #stress #skin #detox
Dr. Julie Hara
October 15 2012
Recipes

Want To Reset Your Metabolism? This One-Day Plan Is All You Need

Plus, everything you're doing that's messing with your metabolism.

#metabolism
Lyn-Genet Recitas
January 23 2017
Food Trends
Functional Food

Top 8 Herbs and Spices for Healing

Add these natural remedies to your vegetables.

#Herbs #Ayurveda #wellness #vegetarian #healthy foods
Jess Ainscough
October 4 2011
Food Trends

10 Ways To Make Smoothies Your Go-To Fast Food

Smoothies are my favorite example of a perfectly balanced meal.

#healthy recipes #smoothies #healthy foods #food
Tana Amen, R.N.
May 29 2013
Recipes
Functional Food

How Healthy Are The New Boosted Waters Really? We Put Them To The Test

Collagen water, rosewater, activated charcoal water—we decode them all.

#functionalfood #water
Liz Moody
January 11 2017
Functional Food

5 Rules That Will Guide You To A Healthy, Happy Belly

Your gastrointestinal tract takes on a lot of stress. If you eat processed foods, those require a lot more work from your digestive system than whole...

#food as medicine #happiness #wellness #digestion #healthy foods
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 17 2015
Integrative Health

Sore Throat Remedies: Honey & More

Suffering from a sore throat? One of these soothing natural remedies is sure to help!

#Herbs #supplements #tea #turmeric #immunity
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
June 22 2018
Personal Growth
Why Spring Breeds Allergies, And 7 Ways To Cope Naturally

Just when the weather finally warms up, you’re stuck inside nursing a runny nose and red, itchy eyes between bouts of constant sneezing. Sound...

#Herbs #allergies #flowers #wellness #remedy
mindbodygreen
April 14 2015

What Yoga Has In Common With Anti-Anxiety Meds

Just another reason to hit the mat in 2017.

#anxiety #yoga poses #yoga
Szymon Pelechowicz
December 31 2016

A Cardiologist's Checklist For Protecting Your Heart

Protect your heart by avoiding these 10 things.

#heart disease #wellness #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
December 30 2016