The Only Guide You Need To Create An Epic Winter Wellness Routine
Because we all need some extra self-care during the winter months.
11 Totally New Ways To Use Avocado (Trust Us, You Haven't Heard These Before)
We've got breakfast, lunch, dinner, AND dessert covered.
10 Ways to Manage and Heal Your Skin
From standard acne, to eczema, to psoriasis, to mysterious red bumps that no one seems to be able to diagnose, dermatology is a hot topic.
10 Daily Rituals To Get Inspired—STAT
Daily rituals guaranteed to inspire.
How mbg's Food Editor Nourishes Her Skin With Yummy Superfoods
Glowing skin is only a few bites away!
Want To Reset Your Metabolism? This One-Day Plan Is All You Need
Plus, everything you're doing that's messing with your metabolism.
This New, Weird Diet Might Be The Best Thing For Gut Health & Weight Loss. Here's Why — And Exactly What To Do
It's not quite keto and not quite intermittent fasting.
Top 8 Herbs and Spices for Healing
Add these natural remedies to your vegetables.
10 Ways To Make Smoothies Your Go-To Fast Food
Smoothies are my favorite example of a perfectly balanced meal.
Anti-Aging Recipe: Mizuna, Fennel & Mulberry Salad
A gorgeous combo of sweet, spicy, crisp, and fresh!
What 13 Healthy Foodies Actually Drink All Day (Because Water Gets Kinda Boring)
Get ready to get hydrated.
How Healthy Are The New Boosted Waters Really? We Put Them To The Test
Collagen water, rosewater, activated charcoal water—we decode them all.
Your Definitive Adaptogen Guide To Balance Hormones + Lower Stress Levels
Your guide to the 12 most popular adaptogens.
5 Rules That Will Guide You To A Healthy, Happy Belly
Your gastrointestinal tract takes on a lot of stress. If you eat processed foods, those require a lot more work from your digestive system than whole...
Sore Throat Remedies: Honey & More
Suffering from a sore throat? One of these soothing natural remedies is sure to help!
How To Detox Your Fridge To Set Yourself Up For A Healthier Week
The easiest step you can make toward clean-eating success.
A Week's Worth Of Healthy Breakfasts To Kick The Year Off Right
Seven reasons to look forward to breakfast.
Why Spring Breeds Allergies, And 7 Ways To Cope Naturally
Just when the weather finally warms up, you’re stuck inside nursing a runny nose and red, itchy eyes between bouts of constant sneezing. Sound...
What Yoga Has In Common With Anti-Anxiety Meds
Just another reason to hit the mat in 2017.
A Cardiologist's Checklist For Protecting Your Heart
Protect your heart by avoiding these 10 things.