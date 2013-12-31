1747 results for

Integrative Health

13 Ways To Keep Your Cortisol In Check

Don't let the holiday season be a source of disease-inducing stress responses. Give yourself the gift of internal stillness instead.

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
December 16 2013

Why Is Yoga So Expensive?

“Yoga is SO expensive!” If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it a hundred times. My husband gets a lot of mileage out of the number of times each week...

Mary Beth Harral
November 15 2012

Why You Shouldn't Hack Your Life: Rich Roll

Sure, it's trendy to hack your life, your diet, or your job. But ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll says focusing on quick fixes actually diminishes...

mindbodygreen
July 20 2014
Personal Growth

5 Things That Probably Scare You, But Shouldn't

Now that the (metaphorical) death of winter is behind us, we can once again feel the bravery and the desire for something new and different seep into...

Amy Jirsa
March 23 2012

Trusting Your Gut & Overcoming Incurable Obstacles

Seamus Mullen is a chef and owner of two New York restaurants, an author, and an avid cyclist. At revitalize 2015, Seamus shared his journey from...

mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
Functional Food

A Beginner's Guide To Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits, Safety & Use

Everything you need to know about this wellness world obsession.

Darcy McDonough, M.S.
August 21 2012
Recipes

Chickpea Burgers

A healthier end-of-the-week "happy hour" option.

Jennifer Myong Un Ross
August 26 2011
Integrative Health

10 Signs You May Have A Parasite

Parasites can cause a myriad of symptoms, only a few of which are actually digestive in nature.

Amy Myers, M.D.
October 17 2013
Beauty
Integrative Health

7 Signs You Have Leaky Gut Syndrome & How to Heal It

Plus, what causes "leaky gut" in the first place.

Sarah Ellis
September 12 2013

The Democratization Of Juicing

Amanda Chantal Bacon (founder of Moon Juice) and Jimmy Rosenberg (founder of Evolution Fresh) are two leaders of the green juice revolution. They talk...

mindbodygreen
November 4 2015
Healthy Weight
Even If You’re Not Sure Whether You Want Kids – Here's What Every Woman Should Know

I know you: Your eyes glaze over when you see the word “fertility.” You blithely skip any articles mentioning “egg freezing” popping up in your news...

Amy Klein
October 22 2015

11 Ways To Keep Your Home A Cancer-Free Zone

Home should be an oasis, a safe and peaceful space that promotes well-being and health. However, if you’re constantly cleaning up the house with harsh...

Frank Lipman, M.D.
August 19 2013

10 Ways to Practice Yoga (in Life) Without Practicing Yoga (on a Mat)

My husband practices yoga, but he doesn't realize it. While on our honeymoon in Bali, I dragged my husband to a yoga class, and let's just say it...

Roxy Bargoz
August 9 2012
Recipes
Recovery

Healing From Addiction? Supplement The Process With These 4 Herbs

It’s quite one thing to triumph over addiction mentally, but one must also heal the body in order to prevent or lessen the ravaging after-effects of...

Amy Jirsa
July 27 2012
Sex

3 Herbs for Better Sex

It’s about flipping time!

Amy Jirsa
July 10 2012