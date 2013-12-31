1747 results for
14 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2014
What an incredible year for wellness!
13 Ways To Keep Your Cortisol In Check
Don't let the holiday season be a source of disease-inducing stress responses. Give yourself the gift of internal stillness instead.
Why Is Yoga So Expensive?
“Yoga is SO expensive!” If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it a hundred times. My husband gets a lot of mileage out of the number of times each week...
Why You Shouldn't Hack Your Life: Rich Roll
Sure, it's trendy to hack your life, your diet, or your job. But ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll says focusing on quick fixes actually diminishes...
5 Things That Probably Scare You, But Shouldn't
Now that the (metaphorical) death of winter is behind us, we can once again feel the bravery and the desire for something new and different seep into...
Trusting Your Gut & Overcoming Incurable Obstacles
Seamus Mullen is a chef and owner of two New York restaurants, an author, and an avid cyclist. At revitalize 2015, Seamus shared his journey from...
A Beginner's Guide To Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits, Safety & Use
Everything you need to know about this wellness world obsession.
Chickpea Burgers
A healthier end-of-the-week "happy hour" option.
10 Signs You May Have A Parasite
Parasites can cause a myriad of symptoms, only a few of which are actually digestive in nature.
4 DIY Face Masks for Getting Rid of Acne
Goodbye pimples!
7 Signs You Have Leaky Gut Syndrome & How to Heal It
Plus, what causes "leaky gut" in the first place.
The Democratization Of Juicing
Amanda Chantal Bacon (founder of Moon Juice) and Jimmy Rosenberg (founder of Evolution Fresh) are two leaders of the green juice revolution. They talk...
5 Easy Diet Tricks to Stay Fit & Nourished
For those struggling with losing weight.
11 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2018
Get ahead of the curve.
Even If You’re Not Sure Whether You Want Kids – Here's What Every Woman Should Know
I know you: Your eyes glaze over when you see the word “fertility.” You blithely skip any articles mentioning “egg freezing” popping up in your news...
11 Ways To Keep Your Home A Cancer-Free Zone
Home should be an oasis, a safe and peaceful space that promotes well-being and health. However, if you’re constantly cleaning up the house with harsh...
10 Ways to Practice Yoga (in Life) Without Practicing Yoga (on a Mat)
My husband practices yoga, but he doesn't realize it. While on our honeymoon in Bali, I dragged my husband to a yoga class, and let's just say it...
Spinach Salad with Carrots, Walnuts, and Zesty Spice Dressing
An energizing salad.
Healing From Addiction? Supplement The Process With These 4 Herbs
It’s quite one thing to triumph over addiction mentally, but one must also heal the body in order to prevent or lessen the ravaging after-effects of...
3 Herbs for Better Sex
It’s about flipping time!