Women's Health

Are Your Estrogen Levels Off? Here's How To Tell + Exactly What To Do About It

Take charge of your hormones and live your best life.

#hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
October 28 2017

It's Time To Add Marijuana To Your Beauty Routine (Yes, Really)

Cannabis spa treatments aren't new — cannabis has been used for thousands of years for external use in the traditional health practices of Eastern...

#beauty #diy beauty #skin
Sandra Hinchliffe
November 23 2015
Sex
Food Trends

The ONE Trick I Use To Stay Slim: A Nutritionist Explains

Let me introduce you to brothing. It's my term for replacing a meal, snack, or beverage with bone broth, so you can sip yourself slim, young, and...

#how to lose weight #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
November 18 2015
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Green Ways To Fight Colds & The Flu

Health tips for the change in season.

#allergies #health #cold #immunity #flu
Sandie Gascon
September 27 2017

Why Everyone Should Care About Endocrine Disruptors

You endocrine system is an information superhighway that regulates your bodily functions. It releases hormone "messengers" through your body's glands...

#toxic #hormones #environmentalism #wellness
Cheryl Bigus
September 30 2013
Functional Food

Is Muesli Really A Healthy Breakfast Option?

Do you know what it is and whether it's actually good for you?

#functional nutrition
Natalie Butler, RDN, LD
March 25 2013
Recipes
Functional Food
Recipes

10 Superfoods In One Delicious Salad: Why Tabouli Is Such A Healthy Dish

Growing up in a Mediterranean home, I was fortunate to experience the benefits of healthy eating at an early age. I came across an article that noted...

#garlic #antioxidant #fiber #calcium #superfoods
Cindy Saleeby Goulding, M.S., LPC
March 4 2013
Beauty
Functional Food

7 Foods To Eat For Your Best Complexion Ever (Yes — Chocolate Is One!)

Our skin reflects what's going on inside our bodies. Putting pure, clean stuff inside — by eating heaps of organic fruits and veggies and guzzling...

#food as medicine #skin
Renée Loux
October 16 2015
Beauty

Zeolite: What It Is + Why It Can Detox & Cleanse Your Skin Like Nothing Else

Not many beauty ingredients begin with the letter Z, but zeolite is definitely an A-lister.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Kim Lewin-Reilly
October 16 2015
Recipes

3 Benefits of Sweet Potatoes + 1 Yummy Recipe

This superfood is a nutritional all-star and should be incorporated into your diet year round.

#Herbs #healing #healthy recipes #wellness #vegetarian
Ashley Tudor
September 11 2012

3 Signs Drinking Might Be Holding You Back (Even If You're Not An Alcoholic)

If you're afraid to quit drinking, you need to give it up—at least until you learn to be fine without it.

#alcohol #alcoholism #personal growth
Daniel Dowling
August 31 2017
Nature
Integrative Health