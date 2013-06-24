2266 results for

The Ultimate Beet Juice Recipe

Beets are an affordable natural multivitamin, and are filled with disease-fighting and anti-inflammatory benefits. The bright purple color means...

#healthy recipes #detox #juicing #healthy foods #food
Julie Arnold
June 24 2013
Functional Food

6 Ways To Bounce Back When You Fall Off The Detox Wagon

This year instead of resolutions, I decided to take on a different wellness challenge every month. The idea was that by pushing myself for a short...

#nutrition #detox #food
Phoebe Lapine
January 19 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Mark Sisson, author of Keto for Life

How Paleo Expert Mark Sisson Uses Ketogenic Eating For Longevity

Read an excerpt from Mark Sisson's new book, Keto for Life.

#partner #longevity #ketogenic
Krista Soriano
January 15
PAID CONTENT FOR Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

5 Ways To Start Bouncing Back If You're Burned Out

A naturopathic doctor reveals five strategies for overcoming burnout.

#partner #cleanse
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
January 15
Parenting
Beauty

The One Thing Miranda Kerr Swears By For Clear Skin

Plus, her favorite foods, workouts, and other wellness rituals.

#green beauty #nutrition #beauty #wellness #green living
Lindsay Kellner
August 31 2017

This Is The Future Of Addiction Recovery (According To Science)

Addiction fundamentally changes the brain, making treatment incredibly difficult and relapse more likely. But there's hope for the 21.5 million...

#sobriety #addiction #personal growth #Recovery
Beau Mann
August 30 2017
Food Trends
Integrative Health

Winter Rescue, All-Natural Remedy Kit

Now that winter and the holiday season are almost here you should make sure you have the following remedies on hand to prevent, beat, or reduce the...

#ginger #Vitamin C #remedy
Stephanie Barroilhet
November 15 2012
Recipes
Beauty

Is An Apple Cider Vinegar Bath Right For You? 6 Reasons To Try

It seems like (almost) all of life's problems can be solved with apple cider vinegar.

#acne #inflammation #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
January 4
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Forskolin: This Little-Known Herb Might Be The Key To Lasting Weight Loss & Cortisol Control

Is this the secret to being calmer and hitting your happy weight?

#stress #ketogenic
Nicole Rivera, D.C.
October 5 2018
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR The Vitamin Shoppe

7 Fitness-Supporting Supplements That Get The RDN Stamp Of Approval

Stepping up your fitness? Here are the supplements to consider.

#supplements #partner
Krista Soriano
December 30 2019
Personal Growth

How To Feel Like You're 20, No Matter How Old You Are

Agelessness is all about vitality, the creative force that gives birth to new life — the divine feminine that makes it all happen.

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #aging
Dr. Christiane Northrup
January 7 2015