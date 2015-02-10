1734 results for
The Ultimate Apple Pie Smoothie
This smoothie recipe contains both ginger and cinnamon, anti-inflammatory spices with powerful health benefits. Both are an ideal remedy for digestive...
9 Beauty Secrets Of French Women (From A French Woman)
Here are my tips and tricks
The 3 Essential Oils You Need To Start An Aromatherapy Practice
Whether you're a homebody or an adventure-seeker, single or coupled, we have the essential oils perfect for your lifestyle.
An All-Natural Treatment That Cleared Up My Skin
As a specialized nutritionist additionally trained in homeopathy and herbal medicine, I'm all about natural skin solutions. My own skin used to be...
How To Get Rid Of Dandruff Naturally
Simple green beauty tips to get rid of dandruff.
10 Ways To Manage Your Stress
In today’s world, stress is almost inevitable. We feel stressed from different factors such as work, family, and lifestyle, and it affects us...
5 Phytonutrients You Should Be Eating For An Everyday Detox
The color of your food matters—here's how to use it to your advantage.
6 Foods To Support Digestive Health
Our favorite plant-based, gut-friendly foods and how you can incorporate them into your diet.
The Adaptogenic Green Juice You Need For Thyroid Health
Plus, find out once and for all if raw vegetables are bad for your thyroid.
This Simple Tweak Can Make You Happier, Less Stressed & More Productive At Work
Time to change up your office view this summer.
Want A Healthy, Radiant Complexion? Try These 5 Essential Oils
I discovered essential oils for skin care several years ago, and was amazed how luminous they made my skin look and feel. An added bonus? Every drop I...
The Easiest Superfood Smoothie You'll Ever Make
I love a smoothie that's quick, simple, delicious, and nutrient-rich, containing all of the fat, fiber, and protein essential for a complete snack or...
Short Days Got You Down? This One-Day Anti-SAD Diet Will Perk You Right Up
This R.D.-designed diet utilizes the latest science to help you feel better, ASAP.
The Everyday Detox: What Food To Incorporate So You're Always Effortlessly Cleansing
You don't want to DO a detox—you want to LIVE a detoxifying life.
Here's How An Integrative Neurologist Treats & Prevents Her Migraines
Stock up on those electrolytes!
DIY: Renew Your Skin With This Simple Mask (Just 3 Ingredients!)
This three-ingredient peach mask is the perfect DIY for the end of summer: peaches are plentiful and the sweet stone fruit also happens to contain...
7 Adaptogenic Mushrooms + Their Benefits, Explained By A Functional Medicine Doctor
This functional medicine doctor breaks down 7 mushrooms and the benefits of each.
Your Skin Needs Hyaluronic Acid This Week
Is hyaluronic acid the secret to supple skin?
A Creamy Plant-Based Pasta Recipe That's Pure Genius
Turmeric Parmesan FTW
Want To Get Into Juicing? Here Are 8 Powerful Ingredients To Start
Add these ingredients to your juice for glowing skin.