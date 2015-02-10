1734 results for

The Ultimate Apple Pie Smoothie

This smoothie recipe contains both ginger and cinnamon, anti-inflammatory spices with powerful health benefits. Both are an ideal remedy for digestive...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #smoothies #food
Lisa Gatti
February 10 2015
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

The 3 Essential Oils You Need To Start An Aromatherapy Practice

Whether you're a homebody or an adventure-seeker, single or coupled, we have the essential oils perfect for your lifestyle.

#partner #essential oils
Krista Soriano
July 9 2018

An All-Natural Treatment That Cleared Up My Skin

As a specialized nutritionist additionally trained in homeopathy and herbal medicine, I'm all about natural skin solutions. My own skin used to be...

#healing #beauty #wellness #skin #detox
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
July 19 2014
Beauty

How To Get Rid Of Dandruff Naturally

Simple green beauty tips to get rid of dandruff.

#hair
Surabhi Surendra
February 12 2017

10 Ways To Manage Your Stress

In today’s world, stress is almost inevitable. We feel stressed from different factors such as work, family, and lifestyle, and it affects us...

#healing #minerals #stress #calcium #Vitamin C
Krystelle Fournier
March 26 2014

5 Phytonutrients You Should Be Eating For An Everyday Detox

The color of your food matters—here's how to use it to your advantage.

#garlic #recipes #beauty #food as medicine #healthy recipes
Deanna Minich, M.D., IFMCP
December 7 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR TruBiotics

6 Foods To Support Digestive Health

Our favorite plant-based, gut-friendly foods and how you can incorporate them into your diet.

#gut health #partner #happiness #wellness #digestion
mindbodygreen
February 6 2017
Functional Food

The Adaptogenic Green Juice You Need For Thyroid Health

Plus, find out once and for all if raw vegetables are bad for your thyroid.

#thyroid #clean food #functionalfood #healthy recipes #functionalrecipes
Fern Olivia
February 6 2017
Nature

Want A Healthy, Radiant Complexion? Try These 5 Essential Oils

I discovered essential oils for skin care several years ago, and was amazed how luminous they made my skin look and feel. An added bonus? Every drop I...

#beauty #skin
Kate Eckman
August 14 2015

The Easiest Superfood Smoothie You'll Ever Make

I love a smoothie that's quick, simple, delicious, and nutrient-rich, containing all of the fat, fiber, and protein essential for a complete snack or...

#goji berries #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #smoothies #coconut milk
Lisa Gatti
March 27 2014
Recipes

Short Days Got You Down? This One-Day Anti-SAD Diet Will Perk You Right Up

This R.D.-designed diet utilizes the latest science to help you feel better, ASAP.

#anxiety #stress #joy #depression #superfoods
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
December 17 2017
Functional Food

The Everyday Detox: What Food To Incorporate So You're Always Effortlessly Cleansing

You don't want to DO a detox—you want to LIVE a detoxifying life.

#healthy recipes #detox #healthy foods
Sarah Aldrich
January 16 2017
Integrative Health

DIY: Renew Your Skin With This Simple Mask (Just 3 Ingredients!)

This three-ingredient peach mask is the perfect DIY for the end of summer: peaches are plentiful and the sweet stone fruit also happens to contain...

#beauty #diy beauty #skin
Clara Williams
August 29 2015

7 Adaptogenic Mushrooms + Their Benefits, Explained By A Functional Medicine Doctor

This functional medicine doctor breaks down 7 mushrooms and the benefits of each.

#health #healthy foods #superfoods
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 3 2016
Beauty

Your Skin Needs Hyaluronic Acid This Week

Is hyaluronic acid the secret to supple skin?

#green beauty #beauty
Lindsay Cohn
January 2 2017
Recipes
Beauty