Personal Growth

3 Steps For Jump-Starting Creativity

Hint: You don't have to buy anything.

#gratitude #Journey
Austin Kleon
April 26 2019

Yoga In The Streets Of New York City (Stunning Slideshow)

I love New York and I love yoga. When they get together in the streets, I'm in heaven.

#slideshows #new york city #yoga
Robert Sturman
September 19 2013
Beauty
Love
Personal Growth

10 Signs You've Found Your Calling

How can you tell if you’ve found your calling?

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
September 5 2013
Routines

12 Daily Habits Of Debt-Free People

Put all your wealth woes to rest, once and for all.

#Money Monday #money #wellness
Leanne Jacobs, MBA
July 10 2017
Parenting

7 Small Ways To Strengthen Your Relationship With Your Mom

Simple ways to improve your relationship, no matter how tense things have been.

#Mother's Day #toxic relationships #motherhood
Abby Moore
May 7
Recovery

What Is The Feldenkrais Method & How Can It Help With Chronic Pain?

You're probably using small muscles to accomplish tasks meant for big ones, but here's the good news: There's a way to fix that.

#breath #empowerment #yoga
Leigh Weingus
November 8 2017
Recovery
Beauty

9 Gorgeous Women (Ages 61 To 94) Who Prove Beauty Is Ageless

To celebrate the pro-aging movement, we took a look at nine stunning women whose roles in recent campaigns prove that beauty is truly timeless.

#celebrity #beauty #aging #body image #body
Anna Williams
January 30 2016

6 More Stories To Make You Believe In The Power Of Your Mind To Heal You

In 6 Stories To Make You Believe In The Power Of Your Mind To Heal You, I shared with you evidence that the mind’s thoughts, beliefs, and feelings can...

#healing #stress #mind body connection #personal growth #cancer
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
December 5 2013
Personal Growth

How Not Drinking For 90 Days Helped Me Drop 20 Pounds, Resurrect My Marriage, and Overhaul My Career

After a series of downturns, I took an anger management course that taught me about the roles alcohol and caffeine are play in emotional volatility....

#alcohol #manifestation #happiness #abundance #wellness
Ruari Fairbairns
February 17 2016
Parenting
Spirituality

Why Geodes Are The Next Wave Of High-Vibe Living

As natural elements go, geodes are a striking and potent way to incorporate nature into your home.

#crystals #nature #mind body connection
Emma Loewe
January 26 2017
Meditation

Yoga In Africa (Gorgeous & Inspiring Photos That Will Melt Your Heart)

As a man, yoga is a practice I use to clean out the unnecessary and walk with mindfulness in our world. As an artist, yoga is a poetic human...

#Art for Good #slideshows #yogis #yoga #inspiration
Robert Sturman
April 29 2013

Guys Love Yoga, Too! (Gorgeous Slideshow)

This slideshow is in celebration of men who practice yoga. It is no secret that I don't have the opportunity to work with as many men as I do women,...

#slideshows #yoga poses #yogis #yoga
Robert Sturman
August 29 2013