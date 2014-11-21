3056 results for

Beauty

Lemon-Ginger Hand Scrub For Dry Winter Skin

Create this hand scrub with common kitchen items.

#beauty #skin #organic
Annie Yates
November 21 2014

Exfoliation 101: All You Need To Know To Achieve Your Glow

These are the best ways to exfoliate based on your skin type.

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
April 29 2017
Women's Health

How To Make Your Own All-Natural Vaginal Lubricant

How to make your own all-natural vaginal lubricant, featuring coconut oil and essential oils.

#hormones #coconut oil
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
March 4 2019
Beauty

The Best Face Oil For Your Skin Type

PSA: Coconut oil did not make the list.

#skin care #essential oils
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
November 21 2017
Home

4 Stylish Ways To Upgrade Boring Furniture On The Cheap

Get your dream home on a realistic budget.

#budget
Emma Loewe
May 7 2019
Beauty

How To Use A Beauty Blender: Your Step-By-Step Guide To A Dewy Finish

Use them incorrectly, and they'll tip the scale from helpful to harmful faster than you can say, uh, why am I breaking out?

#makeup #skin care #acne
Jamie Schneider
May 14
Home
Beauty

DIY: Renew Your Skin With This Simple Mask (Just 3 Ingredients!)

This three-ingredient peach mask is the perfect DIY for the end of summer: peaches are plentiful and the sweet stone fruit also happens to contain...

#beauty #diy beauty #skin
Clara Williams
August 29 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees

Here's How To Breathe New Life Into Old Clothes (No Sewing Skills Required)

Worn-out clothing still has purpose and value, and the last place it should be going is to a garbage dump.

#green living #sustainability #fashion
Griffin Vanze
February 1 2017

DIY: 9 All-Natural Beauty Products

We live in a world where we are immensely pressured to keep up appearances. Unfortunately, we're also at the mercy of a self-regulated cosmetics...

#toxic #beauty #body image #coconut oil
Dr. Pragati Gusmano
July 17 2014
Mental Health
Home

The Trick To Being Happier At Work Is Easier Than You Think

We spend so much of our lives at work, it's vital to create an environment that's pleasant both aesthetically and emotionally.

#happiness #nature
Frederique van der Wal
November 9 2015

10 Amazing "Natural" Beauty Treatments You Won't Believe Exist

"Beauty is pain," or so the saying goes. But what if beauty was actually lamb placenta facials and snake massages? Yeah, you read that right — those...

#beauty #skin #aging #massage
Allie White
September 25 2015
Beauty

Hydrate Your Hair, Tame Frizz & Soothe Your Scalp With This Natural Remedy

The natural solution for dry, damaged hair.

#hair
Larell Scardelli
February 19 2019
Climate Change

A Beginner's Guide To Going Greener

Let us let you in on a secret: It doesn't have to be a chore.

#environmentalism #essential oils #budget
Florine Hofmann
August 21 2017
Climate Change

The Definitive Eco-Friendly Laundry Guide

Here's how to achieve that fresh scent without the chemicals.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
December 9 2016
Beauty

6 Aromatherapy Oils For Swollen Lymph Nodes + DIY Home Remedies

Swollen lymph nodes are a sign that your body is engaged in battle.

#skin care #aromatherapy #essential oils
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
March 23 2017