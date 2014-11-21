3056 results for
Lemon-Ginger Hand Scrub For Dry Winter Skin
Create this hand scrub with common kitchen items.
Exfoliation 101: All You Need To Know To Achieve Your Glow
These are the best ways to exfoliate based on your skin type.
How To Make Your Own All-Natural Vaginal Lubricant
How to make your own all-natural vaginal lubricant, featuring coconut oil and essential oils.
The Best Face Oil For Your Skin Type
PSA: Coconut oil did not make the list.
4 Stylish Ways To Upgrade Boring Furniture On The Cheap
Get your dream home on a realistic budget.
How To Use A Beauty Blender: Your Step-By-Step Guide To A Dewy Finish
Use them incorrectly, and they'll tip the scale from helpful to harmful faster than you can say, uh, why am I breaking out?
How To Make Your Own Planters For Free, Using Stuff You Already Have
We found your next weekend project.
9 Beauty Secrets Of French Women (From A French Woman)
Here are my tips and tricks
DIY: Renew Your Skin With This Simple Mask (Just 3 Ingredients!)
This three-ingredient peach mask is the perfect DIY for the end of summer: peaches are plentiful and the sweet stone fruit also happens to contain...
A Fully Relatable Beauty Journey — From Brow Plucking To 5-Minute Makeup
Anyone who's grown up a '90s kid can relate to this.
Here's How To Breathe New Life Into Old Clothes (No Sewing Skills Required)
Worn-out clothing still has purpose and value, and the last place it should be going is to a garbage dump.
DIY: 9 All-Natural Beauty Products
We live in a world where we are immensely pressured to keep up appearances. Unfortunately, we're also at the mercy of a self-regulated cosmetics...
How Lo Bosworth Eats To Beat Anxiety & Her Go-To Nightly Ritual
We are taking notes!
The Trick To Being Happier At Work Is Easier Than You Think
We spend so much of our lives at work, it's vital to create an environment that's pleasant both aesthetically and emotionally.
10 Amazing "Natural" Beauty Treatments You Won't Believe Exist
"Beauty is pain," or so the saying goes. But what if beauty was actually lamb placenta facials and snake massages? Yeah, you read that right — those...
Hydrate Your Hair, Tame Frizz & Soothe Your Scalp With This Natural Remedy
The natural solution for dry, damaged hair.
Give The Earth A Present This Year: 6 Ideas For A More Eco-Friendly Christmas
Christmas just got even greener.
A Beginner's Guide To Going Greener
Let us let you in on a secret: It doesn't have to be a chore.
The Definitive Eco-Friendly Laundry Guide
Here's how to achieve that fresh scent without the chemicals.
6 Aromatherapy Oils For Swollen Lymph Nodes + DIY Home Remedies
Swollen lymph nodes are a sign that your body is engaged in battle.