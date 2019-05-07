219 results for

FYI, About Half Of People In Relationships Don't Have Sex Every Week

A new British study confirms the sex recession isn't just happening to single people.

Kelly Gonsalves
May 7 2019
7 Steps to Naturally Conquer Allergies

Here are some easy ways to beat allergies this and every Spring.

Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
May 22 2012
10 Real People On What Finally Worked For Their Anxiety

Dogs, parking lots, and long runs for the win.

Lindsay Kellner
June 1 2017
11 Easy Ways Help Yourself By Helping Others

When we hold on tightly to the things that are not working in our lives, we don’t give them room to heal.

Amanda Christian
November 12 2012
I'm A Single Mother Of 4. Here's What The Wellness World Gets Wrong

I love wellness, but I sometimes feel like the world doesn’t understand what it’s like for those of us who are struggling to make ends meet.

Misha Williams
September 28 2015
15 Best Restaurants For Plant-Based Eating We've Tried

Check them out if you're nearby or planning a visit to New York.

Leah Vanderveldt
September 24 2015
3 Restorative Yoga Poses To Help Heal Trauma

In order to address trauma holistically, body-oriented therapies have been introduced as a way to bring attention to the sensations in the body as a...

Adrienne S. Baggs, Ph.D.
March 6 2015

Why "Vitamin L" Is The Best Way To Prevent Aging

The headlines grab our attention. A new vitamin, superfood, pose, exercise equipment, or workout that promises to restore our vitality and youth. In...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 14 2015
17 Wellness Books Worth Reading In 2017

Check out our editors' picks for books to inspire your most satisfying year yet.

Allison Daniels
January 23 2017
