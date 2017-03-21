9695 results for

Integrative Health
Functional Food
Integrative Health

The Questions This Doctor Always Asks Her Patients About Their Poop

Plus, why regular bowel movements are so important for women.

#digestion #microbiome
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
December 7 2017
How To Make Plant-Based Eating Easier This Year

If you have a resolution to eat more plants this year, look no further!

#plants #organic food #vegetarian #vegan #organic
mindbodygreen
January 4 2018
Change-Makers

I’ve Spent My Life Studying Ocean Trash. Here’s What I Wish More People Knew

50 percent of the plastic in our oceans had a "life span" of 11 minutes. Think about that.

#environmentalism
Céline Jennison
July 30 2017
Functional Food
Food Trends

Is The Gluten-Free Trend Finally Over?

Yes, you can eat bread again. As long as it's sourdough...

#gluten #wellness #editor's pick #healthy foods
Lindsay Kellner
March 15 2017
Off-the-Grid
Healthy Weight

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 19, 2018)

Good news about vitamin D, fresh news on obesity, a court case against Monsanto, and all of the other wellness news you need to know today.

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
June 19 2018
Wellness Trends

5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 18, 2018)

Including a cure for Alzheimer's and bad news about the Mediterranean Diet.

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
June 18 2018
Functional Food

3 Simple Food Changes I Made To Manage My Endometriosis

As an endometriosis expert, I counsel women on the best ways to manage endometriosis, based on my own success. Here are my top three recommended...

#healing #food as medicine #hormones #health
Melissa Turner
July 7 2016
Healthy Weight
Friendships
Recipes
Healthy Weight
Recipes
Climate Change

6 Things You Need To Know Today (December 5, 2017)

Including a U.K. supermarket whose easy solution to food waste might change the world.

#news #environmentalism #news roundup
Liz Moody
December 5 2017

5 Reasons You're Bloated + What To Do About It

There are many easy steps you can take at home to get a jump-start on your digestive health and rid yourself of the bloat.

#healing #digestion #health #microbiome
Shawn Mynar
July 13 2016