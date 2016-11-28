6317 results for

You Need This: A Holistic Dentist's 5-Step Routine For Perfect Oral Hygeine

Brighten your smile with these natural, gentle solutions that combine dentist-approved expertise for an easy 5-step oral health plan that your teeth...

#beauty #wellness #health #remedy
Karla Solis, DDS
November 28 2016
Integrative Health

7 Natural Ways To Optimize Your Body's Ability To Heal From Lyme Disease

The diet and lifestyle strategies with the biggest impact.

#Lyme disease #immunity
Stephanie Eckelkamp
July 16 2019
Mental Health

How To Detox For Better Brain Health

How to detox for better brain health, including infrared sauna, an antioxidant-rich diet, and herbs and supplements.

#cleanse #My Why #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
January 14 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Beekman 1802

Why CBD + Goat Milk Is The Dynamic Duo For Your Stressed-Out Skin

Together, the elements work synergistically and therapeutically to calm irritation and reveal glowing skin.

#partner #CBD #skin care
Meg Phillips
June 16
Beauty

Elle Macpherson's Secrets To Looking Good & Feeling Great At Any Age

It’s hard not to have a wellness woman crush on Elle Macpherson. The 51-year-old beauty glows without a hint of makeup. She’s been strong before it...

#beauty #business #WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
January 28 2016
Beauty
Beauty
Wellness Trends

Healthy Ways To Navigate Your Holiday Party's Bar (10 Wellness Experts Weigh In)

Biodynamic sangria should be on every holiday party menu.

#alcohol #holidays
Emma Loewe
December 13 2016
Integrative Health

Easy, Alkalizing Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

By now, you've probably heard about all the amazing health benefits of apple cider vinegar, like how it can aid in weight loss, improve digestion,...

#nutrition #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Angel Owens
October 21 2014
Recipes

The Cleansing Power Of Beets: 10 Delicious Recipes For A Healthier Liver

Beets are a high-antioxidant vegetable that contain a number of nutrients that have been shown to be cleansing and detoxifying.

#healthy recipes #cleanse #detox #healthy foods #food
Christina Liva
January 2 2016
Women's Health
Beauty

Want Shiny Hair? Here Are The 10 Best ACV-Infused Hair Products

The hair and skin care hero ingredient of late has to go to apple cider vinegar.

#hair #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
January 20
Wellness Trends

The Inside Scoop On The Hottest New Trend In NYC Wellness

Heating yourself up can really chill you out.

#holistic healing #beauty
Ashley Elizabeth Fodor
September 23 2016

6 Things This Neurologist Did To Heal Herself After Brain Surgery

"But most of all, I gave myself a break and allowed myself time."

#healing #food as medicine #nature #health
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
March 30 2017

How Gem Essences Can Heal Your Skin

Gem essences offer your skin revitalization similar to taking a mineral springs soak. The mineral and high vibrational properties of these gemstones...

#beauty #mind body connection #wellness
Debra Haugen
July 11 2016

5 Natural Remedies For A Bloated Belly

This is a tough time of year. I'm sure you're glad that the holidays are over, but it's typical to still feel some inflammation or bloat in the body....

#inflammation #wellness #health
Mia Stern
January 28 2016
Personal Growth

Simple Ways To (Finally!) Quit Sugar For Good This Summer

Curbing your sugar cravings doesn't have to be a self-depriving experience.

#nutrition #cravings #health #sugar
Medea Juhasz
July 5 2016
Integrative Health
Beauty