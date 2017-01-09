6342 results for
Yoga For Digestion & A Healthy Gut: These 6 Poses Can Help
Your gut is about to get a lot happier.
Organic, Pastured, Free-Range: Which Type Of Egg Is Actually Healthiest?
Let's settle this once and for all.
The Hidden Cause Of Your Allergies + What To Do About It
Dance away your allergies!
10 Ways To Eat More Dandelion Greens (Especially If You’re Tired Of Kale)
Though it’s not as mainstream as kale or collards, we find dandelion greens to be just as versatile.
Why You're The Expert On Your Health
CEO of SmartyPants vitamins, Courtney Nichols Gould, explains why nutrition science is so confusing and and so often mis-reported. She breaks down how...
Can Cellphones Affect Your Heart Health? A Cardiologist Explains
Every time I perform an electrocardiogram (EKG), which measures changes in the heart's electric currents, I am reminded that our bodies are energetic...
6 Signs Your Digestive Issues Might Actually Be SIBO
Studies show that over 50% of patients diagnosed with IBS actually have an underlying imbalance called small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO)....
The ONLY Gluten-Free Muffin Recipe You'll Ever Need (With Vegan Option)
I’m obsessed with this muffin recipe, and I know you will be too. Here’s why: you can play around with them to find the perfect flavor (I did berry...
The Super Antioxidant We All Need (And No One Knows About!)
Glutathione is your body’s most powerful antioxidant and detoxifying agent, and it’s also something of a well-kept secret. Outside the wellness...
Why CrossFit Will Change Your Life (Funny)
After a divorce left him devastated, John Kim was looking for a way to heal. Here's why CrossFit transformed his life, and why it might change yours....
9 Advanced Poses To Level-Up Your At-Home Yoga Practice
From compass to crow, these nine postures are a great addition to any practice.
The 5 Best Blood Sugar–Balancing Breakfasts To Avoid Hanger All Day Long
Plus, they're delicious—and super easy to make.
What Emotional Triggers Are + Why You Need To Understand Them
You'll learn how to cope better.
This Is What Gluten Can Do To Your Thyroid (It Isn't Pretty)
Every cell of our body depends on the thyroid.
Why Spring Breeds Allergies, And 7 Ways To Cope Naturally
There are natural remedies that not only ease allergy symptoms, but leave you feeling pampered, too.
How To Get Started With Foraging In Your Backyard
Many people are interested in learning about edible wild plants, and a natural extension of this is to explore what may be growing close to home. One...
6 Choices That Will Help You Stay Strong, Flexible & Happy As You Age
So many of us associate aging with cognitive decline, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, adult onset diabetes, osteoporosis, chronic fatigue … Shall I...
Autumn Mushroom Stroganoff (It's Vegan, Too!)
Apart from the changing leaves, nothing says fall like stroganoff in your mouth.
Are High-Protein Diets Harmful?
A new study in Cell Metabolism about the benefits of a low-protein diet has some media outlets reporting that a high protein diet is as harmful as...
My Face Story: How I Went Off Accutane & Healed Cystic Acne With Nontoxic Skin Care
No. 1 lesson? Go with your gut.