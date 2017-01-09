6342 results for

10 Ways To Eat More Dandelion Greens (Especially If You’re Tired Of Kale)

Though it’s not as mainstream as kale or collards, we find dandelion greens to be just as versatile.

Christina Liva
April 27 2015

Why You're The Expert On Your Health

CEO of SmartyPants vitamins, Courtney Nichols Gould, explains why nutrition science is so confusing and and so often mis-reported. She breaks down how...

mindbodygreen
September 30 2014

Can Cellphones Affect Your Heart Health? A Cardiologist Explains

Every time I perform an electrocardiogram (EKG), which measures changes in the heart's electric currents, I am reminded that our bodies are energetic...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
June 4 2013

6 Signs Your Digestive Issues Might Actually Be SIBO

Studies show that over 50% of patients diagnosed with IBS actually have an underlying imbalance called small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO)....

Jill C. Carnahan, M.D., IFMCP
May 22 2014

The ONLY Gluten-Free Muffin Recipe You'll Ever Need (With Vegan Option)

I’m obsessed with this muffin recipe, and I know you will be too. Here’s why: you can play around with them to find the perfect flavor (I did berry...

Danielle DuBoise
May 21 2014

The Super Antioxidant We All Need (And No One Knows About!)

Glutathione is your body’s most powerful antioxidant and detoxifying agent, and it’s also something of a well-kept secret. Outside the wellness...

Frank Lipman, M.D.
April 6 2014

Why CrossFit Will Change Your Life (Funny)

After a divorce left him devastated, John Kim was looking for a way to heal. Here's why CrossFit transformed his life, and why it might change yours....

mindbodygreen
July 27 2014
9 Advanced Poses To Level-Up Your At-Home Yoga Practice

From compass to crow, these nine postures are a great addition to any practice.

Pilin Anice
August 23
Why Spring Breeds Allergies, And 7 Ways To Cope Naturally

There are natural remedies that not only ease allergy symptoms, but leave you feeling pampered, too.

mindbodygreen
April 14 2015

How To Get Started With Foraging In Your Backyard

Many people are interested in learning about edible wild plants, and a natural extension of this is to explore what may be growing close to home. One...

Agatha Noveille
April 13 2015

6 Choices That Will Help You Stay Strong, Flexible & Happy As You Age

So many of us associate aging with cognitive decline, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, adult onset diabetes, osteoporosis, chronic fatigue … Shall I...

Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 12 2015

Autumn Mushroom Stroganoff (It's Vegan, Too!)

Apart from the changing leaves, nothing says fall like stroganoff in your mouth.

Molly Patrick
October 22 2013

Are High-Protein Diets Harmful?

A new study in Cell Metabolism about the benefits of a low-protein diet has some media outlets reporting that a high protein diet is as harmful as...

Terry Wahls, M.D.
March 27 2014
Beauty