Functional Food

6 Brain-Boosting Foods That Should Be In Every Kitchen

One of the most important things you can do for your brain's health is eat brain-boosting foods. So here are six foods you can find at any...

#nutrition #green tea #turmeric #healthy foods #superfoods
Lisa Wimberger
November 30 2014
Functional Food

3 Warm Spiced Milks & Why They’re Good for You

As adults, warm milk is rarely a drink of choice but, in the age of nut milks and other nondairy milks, it’s time to revive the habit of drinking warm...

#recipes #food as medicine #spices #food #vegan recipes
Trusha Patel
February 14 2016
Recipes
Change-Makers

16 Easy Ways To Make Way Less Trash In 2016

Here are the 16 greener swaps I'm going to make.

#green living #sustainability
Danielle Chabassol
January 13 2016
Recipes
Functional Food

How I Eat For Optimal Health: The Food Diary Of A Yogi

Ayurveda teaches us that our digestive strength defines the quality of our health.

#nutrition #personal growth #yoga
Yogi Cameron
March 22 2014

How You Feel Matters More Than Any Test Result

Integrative physician Dr. Amy Myers outlines the basics of the elimination diet that helps her patients identify which foods they need to avoid, and...

#health
mindbodygreen
June 18 2014

15-Minute Dinner: Thai Vegetable + Chickpea Curry

I love food — eating it, cooking it, and writing about it are kind of my jam. But by the time I get home from work in the evening, the last thing I...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #15-minute recipe #food #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
September 28 2015
Recipes
Functional Food

The Unexpected Turmeric Trick You Have To Know

I learned it the hard way so you don't have to.

#inflammation #turmeric
Liz Moody
July 11 2019

How To Optimize Your Microbiome For Brain Health & Weight Loss

Your gastrointestinal system, which is comprised of your stomach as well as your small and large intestines, is home to over 100 trillion bacteria,...

#healing #digestion #healthy foods #microbiome #food
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
August 29 2014
Beauty
Functional Food

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Don't Know About (But Should!)

Shaking up your routine will help bring more joy to your healthy eating regimen.

#farmer's markets #healing #healthy foods #food
Desiree Nielsen, R.D.
August 18 2014
Integrative Health

The Dos & Don'ts Of Taking Magnesium For Anxiety

How to take magnesium supplements for anxiety, including dosage, safety concerns, and what the research says about magnesium and the brain. 

#supplements #anxiety
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 29 2019

What I Always Tell My Patients Who Want To Heal From Depression

As a functional medicine doctor, I take a different approach to depression: I look for the underlying cause. We eliminate things that cause imbalances...

#mental illness #health #depression
Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 3 2016
Functional Food

10 Things Fit, Healthy People Do Differently Every Day

I’m not too deep a thinker when it comes to why I exercise. Having started gymnastics at six years old, fitness was an integral part of my childhood...

#happiness #fitness #mind body connection #wellness
Lara Hudson
January 27 2015