Recipes
Personal Growth

6 Questions To Help You Realize Your Goals This Year

The beginning of the year brings challenges because of all the expectations we put on ourselves.

#wellness #Life Coaching #goal setting
Yogi Cameron
January 13 2016
Travel
Functional Food

10 Powerful Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder + How To Use It

Touted as the new green tea, this superfood provides some amazing benefits.

#Herbs #tea #superfoods
Allison Young
December 7 2015
Food Trends

15 Foods A Nutritionist Refuses To Eat

Sometimes compromising is necessary when it comes to food choices.

#slideshows #healthy foods #food
Jessica Sepel
July 24 2013

6 Strategies To Eat Your Way Out Of Spring Allergies

If you suffer from spring allergies the promise of blooming flowers and warmer temperatures may translate into watery eyes, trouble breathing, and a...

#allergies #nutrition #food
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
April 16 2015

Foods To Avoid If You Have Hypothyroidism (Infographic)

Hypothyroidism is a condition in which your thyroid is not making enough thyroid hormone, specifically triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4).

#infographic #disease #wellness #healthy foods #food
Drew Canole
July 9 2013
Women's Health

What It's REALLY Like To Be A Female Marine

There's no difference in being a marine and being a female marine.

#training advice #fitness #training
Erin Oprea
January 8 2016
Integrative Health

The Different Types Of Intermittent Fasting + Which One Is Right For You

Curious about intermittent fasting? You need to know this before you start.

#nutrition #food as medicine #health
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
May 17 2017

6 Signs You Might Want To Go Dairy-Free

Starting to suspect you’re having an unrequited relationship with dairy? Maybe your beloved morning latte doesn’t love you back, those late-night...

#food as medicine #dairy #food
Katy Salter
January 7 2016
Beauty

7 Healing Elixirs For Balanced Hormones & Glowing Skin

This skin-brightening lavender tonic is what dreams are made of.

#beauty #hormones #skin #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 16 2017
Integrative Health

3 All-Natural Drinks You Can Make At Home To Boost Your Health

Keeping our body hydrated throughout the day is critical to maintain good health. And while water is a great choice for quenching your thirst, there...

#nutrition #whole foods
Anne Ricci
April 11 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Pure Encapsulations

I Got My DNA Tested To Find Out Which Supplements I Should Be Taking. Here's What I Learned

I got my DNA tested to find out which supplements I should be taking. Here's what I learned.

#supplements #partner
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 7 2019
Travel

7 Things A Sleep Expert Never Travels Without

Find out what the doctor's orders are for healthy, restorative travel.

#sleep
Emma Loewe
July 16 2017
Healthy Weight

I Start My Day With These Quick Metabolism-Boosting Practices & I Feel Better Than Ever

How to start your day to boost your metabolism, including grounding, intermittent fasting, and sunlight in the morning.

#sleep #intermittent fasting #metabolism #My Why
Amy Shah, M.D.
January 4 2019

6 Science-Based Tips For A Healthy & Happy Brain

Our society is experiencing an epidemic of chronic brain problems. An estimated 40 million people in the United States experience some sort of...

#happiness #wellness #digestion #healthy foods #superfoods
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 13 2013

How A Traumatic Event Helped Me Overcome Food Addiction

Three years ago, I reached a major turning point in my weight journey. I sat by my dad’s hospital bed almost certain he would die. He is an alcoholic...

#sobriety #gratitude #addiction #body image #self-acceptance
Brynn Johnson
February 17 2014
