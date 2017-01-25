9848 results for
I Used Food To Thrive With Chronic Illness. Here's What I Eat In A Day
What healing through food looks like in action.
It's Time To Start Alkalizing Your Body. Here's Why
What are the benefits of alkalizing your body? Read this!
Silent Reflux: What You Need To Know About This Dangerous & Sneaky Disease
It's more common than we thought.
6 Ancient Remedies Thought To Keep pH Levels In Balance
Balance is key to a healthy life and state of mind, and that sentiment couldn't be truer than when it comes to the pH levels of the body.
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
We investigated the 10 most searched for diets of 2019.
The Alkaline Diet: Myth Or Must?
According to the theory behind an alkaline-based diet, consuming too much acidic food will cause an increase in the acidity (and decrease in pH) of...
Thousands of Years Later, Castile Soap Is Still The Best Choice
We're stepping in to explain why your best bet for multipurpose scrubbing is Castile soap.
The Best Alternative Milks You Can Buy Right Now
Rich, creamy, and packed with protein and other nutrients, you won't miss dairy at all!
The Diet That Will Transform Your Energy Levels & Sex Life
Get the ketogenic diet really get you in the mood?
Over 40? These 9 Hacks Can Help Women Transition To A Keto Diet
Hot flashes, low energy, near-zero libido, weight-loss resistance? This diet could help.
Genius Tips For A Sustainable, Green Gathering
Pickled watermelon rinds FTW.
The Ancient Diet That Helped Balance My Hormones & Heal My Chronic Digestive Issues
Nothing else worked—until I tried this.
10 Anti-Inflammatory Delicious Juice & Smoothie Recipes
10 anti-inflammation delicious juice & smoothie recipes full of antioxidants.
6 Ways To Reduce Your Exposure To Toxins, Without Driving Yourself Crazy
No surprise here: Spending time in nature makes the cut.
3 Simple Rules To Living A Long, Healthy Life
She avoided sugar decades before Oprah made the no-white-stuff diet trendy. Years before Bikram and Lululemon, she practiced yoga and could...
Is A Kidney Detox Really Necessary? How To Cleanse Your Kidneys Safely
These two bean-shaped organs are small but mighty.
These DIY Sprays Are Good Vibes In A Bottle
Let's be honest: It's impossible not to create magic when crystals, aromatherapy, herbs and flowers are involved.
OK, So Should You Actually Use A Facial Toner? We Investigated
The skin care step is somewhat controversial, considered optional by some, yet downright essential to others.
Touchdown! Tom Brady Hates Junk Food
Tom Brady has been the subject of controversy lately, but it's pretty easy to agree with the quarterback's stance on junk food.
Is An Apple Cider Vinegar Bath Right For You? 6 Reasons To Try
It seems like (almost) all of life's problems can be solved with apple cider vinegar.