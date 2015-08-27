6490 results for

Beauty

How Can You Strengthen Your Skin Barrier Function? Read This

Chronically dry, inflammation-prone skin is a dead giveaway that you suffer from a compromised skin barrier.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation #microbiome
Jessica Ourisman
March 30
Functional Food

The 50 Healthiest Colleges In The US, According To Takeout Orders

What does your takeout delivery order really say about your health? According to GrubHub — a lot. The online food delivery service just came out with...

#news #food
Emma Loewe
August 27 2015
Healthy Weight

4 Feel-Good Mantras To Help You Lose Weight

Do you hate trying to lose weight? Do you ever feel overwhelmed or depressed that it’s always going to be a struggle?

#mindfulness #weight loss #mindfulness meditation #weight loss success
Khandee Ahnaimugan, M.A., M.D.
July 2 2015
Beauty

How This Healthy Skin Antioxidant Does Wonders "Behind The Scenes"

Here's our deep dive into the powerful properties of coenzyme Q10.

#skin care #inflammation #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
March 28

7 Things You Need To Know Today (May 10)

The top wellness news for May 10, 2017, including didgeridoos for snoring, the budget gym boom, and the connection between humor and health.

#healing #breathing #news roundup #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
May 10 2017
Functional Food

A Beginner's Guide To Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits, Safety & Use

Everything you need to know about this wellness world obsession.

#gut health #skin care #cleanse
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
August 21 2012
Beauty
Personal Growth

Why You Should Probably Eat More Fermented Dairy

Fermenting has been around for thousands of years.

#healthy recipes #dairy #healthy foods
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
November 25 2015
Recipes

This Sweet Pea Salad Is Affordable & High-Protein

Frozen sweet peas are on EWG's Clean Fifteen 2019!

#organic food
Caroline Muggia
March 21 2019
Functional Food
Beauty
Integrative Health

8 Foods That Aren't As Healthy As You Think

The food industry is a juggernaut trillion-dollar industry that spends $4.6 billion on marketing in the United States. There has been a relative...

#gluten #inflammation #healthy foods #food
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
August 22 2014
Integrative Health
Beauty

How To Take Gel, Dip, Or Acrylic Nails Off + Tips For Rehabbing Your Nails

Acrylics, dips, and gels. They make your nails look long and thick, but underneath their facade are natural nails begging you to let them breathe.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #Collagen
Alexa Erickson
March 24
Integrative Health

The One Supplement You May Not Be Buying Organic — But Should Be

When mbg developed a hemp product, we knew that proper sourcing was essential.

#mbgsupplements #organic food #organic
Emma Loewe
June 9
Integrative Health

What Are Vitamin C Supplements Good For? 6 Benefits For Skin & More

Here, learn about the science-backed benefits of this powerhouse nutrient. 

#skin care #mbgsupplements #Collagen #immunity
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
March 22
PAID CONTENT FOR Natural Delights™

The Simple Tricks This Fitness Guru Uses To Keep Her Energy Up All Day Long

The secret ingredient you need in your meals to keep your energy up and feel fuller for longer all day

#partner #organic food #easy meals #snacks #organic
mindbodygreen
May 10 2018
Functional Food