Integrative Health
This Body-Cooling Routine Is All We Want To Do On Hot Summer Nights

Try these three yoga poses and this easy-to-make hydrating dinner.

Krista Soriano
September 3 2019
Beauty

How To Care For Your Skin Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Nature provides all the necessary ingredients, just like the stars provide the path for your life

Britanie Faith
August 4 2015
Integrative Health

Tired All The Time? These Are The Best Supplements To Boost Energy

The best supplements for enhancing energy and combating fatigue, including NR, NAC, and CoQ10. 

B.J. Hardick, D.C.
January 16 2019
Personal Growth

5 Reasons To Take A Bath Every Dang Day + 3 DIY Soak Recipes

When there's frost on the windows, a warm bath as is inviting as a crackling fire, which is why winter is the perfect time to start a bathing ritual....

Paige Padgett
December 11 2015
Beauty

All-Natural Solutions to Bad Breath, Body Odor, Cracked Feet & Thinning Hair

The good news? The solutions to many of these issues are all-natural, easy to put into practice, and inexpensive.

Anthony Youn, M.D., FACS
May 2 2017
Functional Food

My Skin, Health & Energy Improved Once I Finally Quit This Diet

I'm not here to convince you to eat one way or another. But during my 10 years following a vegan diet, I realized that even though I was eating...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 12 2016

How To Use Aromatherapy To Bliss Out Your Home

My mother didn’t know that certain scents are scientifically proven to improve mood. She just loved them. Growing up, our house was always strewn with...

Frederique van der Wal
July 9 2015
Recipes

The Three 10-Minute Dinners A Nutritionist Makes On Repeat

Packed with protein and vegetables, you'll want to add these to your regular rotation.

Jessica Sepel
September 18 2018
Healthy Weight

5 Nontoxic Anti-Aging Skin Care Ingredients That Really Work

We all want healthy, beautiful, glowing skin. But if we're using conventional beauty products, we may be paying a high price for our health. Many of...

Liane Moccia
December 22 2014
Beauty

13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen

Everything you need to know about these science-backed hydrators.

Alexandra Engler
January 23 2015
Beauty

Why Clear Mascara Is The Unsung Hero Of A Natural Beauty Look + 6 To Try

It's high time we give the transparent goop the recognition it deserves.

Jamie Schneider
July 26
Mental Health
Mental Health

9 Foods To Eat If You Want To Quit Sugar For Good

Once I shifted the focus to what I could *add* to my diet — not what was taken away — my sweet tooth was much easier to kick. Here are the foods that...

Katie Haines
August 9 2016
Beauty

Is Avocado Oil The New Coconut Oil? I Tested 9 Uses & Here's What I Found

It was only a matter of time before the ubiquitous superfood made its way into beauty cabinets everywhere.

Allie White
November 11 2015
Beauty

DIY: Antioxidant-Packed Avocado-Spirulina Face Mask

Give that exquisite epidermis of yours a makeover using your favorite foods au naturel. Try these DIY skin treatment that will make your skin glow on...

Rebecca Leffler
January 19 2015