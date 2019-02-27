2599 results for

Beauty

What I Learned About Living From My Friend Who Has A Terminal Illness

Ten years have passed since I first met Liz. She was 19, just on the cusp of adulthood. I remember myself at her age — partying in college as if I...

#friendship #inspiration
Jennifer Newman
September 18 2015
Here Are 4 Things You Need To Be Doing To Combat Stress

If you want to be your best self, it's so important to do everything in your power to stay calm—here's how.

#constipation #sleep #stress #partner #meditation
Danielle Cuccio
July 25 2017
Integrative Health

The Diet That Helped My Kids' Eczema (And Made My Whole Family Healthier)

When Maya was about 7 years old, I started to notice the correlation between her eczema flare-ups and the food she was eating.

#raw foods #skin #vegan #healthy foods
Ulla Kaczmarek
September 15 2015

Fight Inflammation With These 4 Foods

To understand the role of anti-inflammatory foods, it's important to understand inflammation and the role antioxidants play in our bodies. There's a...

#food as medicine #inflammation #food
Dr. Ron Goedeke
September 15 2015
11 Foods To Make You Feel Great, Fast

Choose food that won't leave you feeling tired, bloated, or foggy.

#yogurt #healthy foods #quinoa
Dawna Stone
September 14 2015

The Only 8 Tricks You Need To Cook Healthy Food That's Actually Delicious

There's nothing inspiring about a bowl of bland, flavorless quinoa. Sure, it might be “healthy,” but where's the joy? Where’s the pleasure?

#healthy foods #chefs #food
Seamus Mullen
September 14 2015
Wellness Trends
Personal Growth

9 Things I'd Tell Anyone Who Is Terrified Of Turning 30

Once you realize that each phase of your life brings you extraordinary gifts, it's easier to enjoy the process of maturing.

#personal growth
Alex Amorosi
September 12 2015
Sex

How Much Sex Are Real Couples Actually Having?

"I think I'm really lucky that I have a partner who has seen my body go through some crazy contortions through pregnancy, childbirth, post-pregnancy,...

#relationships #sexuality #sex
Leigh Weingus
July 13 2017
Women's Health

Why Women In Their 20s Are Having Fewer Orgasms Than Ever

"Normal is irrelevant. Normal is overrated. Normal is a fiction. There is only you, your partner, and whatever turns you on."

#sexuality #masturbation #orgasm #sex
Marthe Schneider
July 11 2017
Healthy Weight

5 Natural Ways To Fight Hot Flashes & Weight Gain During Menopause

For many women, entering menopause means dealing with two big symptoms: hot flashes and weight gain.

#hormones #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Robert Youngs, LAc, Dipl.OM
September 4 2015
Spirituality

Happy Lunar New Year! Here's What The Year Of The Pig Symbolizes

Come on out of the doghouse—there's a party in the pen!

#news #astrology
The AstroTwins
February 5 2019
11 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2017

You're going to want to bookmark these.

#wellness #editor's pick
Jason Wachob
December 8 2016
Meditation
Women's Health

How To Eat For Better Hormone Health In Your 30s, 40s & 50s

The best foods to eat during perimenopause, including cruciferous veggies, healthy carbs, and high-protein breakfasts.

#hormones #fertility #Perimenopause
Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
January 29 2019
Functional Food