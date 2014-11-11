2580 results for

Functional Food

7 Sneaky Sugars That Sabotage Your Salad

Sneaky sugars can hide in foods you'd never suspect.

#nutrition #wellness #healthy foods #sugar #food
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
November 11 2014

How Kundalini Yoga Can Awaken Your Intuition

I've been on the path of healing for the last several years, and one of the things that has accelerated the process and helped build my life condition...

#healing #breathing #kundalini #yoga #intuition
Shiva Rose
August 5 2013

3 Plant-Based Lunches Toddlers Will Actually Love

One of the most frequent comments I receive about what I feed my kids is, “I can't believe your toddler eats that." The question has a hint of...

#recipes #healthy recipes #motherhood #food #parenting
Kari Sandoval-Gonzalez
May 25 2015
Sex

Hooray! Another Reason To Masturbate

Not masturbating often enough? Here's what you're missing out on. (It's good.)

#relationships #masturbation #sex #wellness
Wendy Strgar
June 3 2017
Healthy Weight
Wellness Trends
Integrative Health

Why I Tape My Mouth Shut To Get Great Sleep

It took about a week to sleep through the night and wake up with the tape still on.

#sleep #breathing #sleeping #insomnia
Jonathan FitzGordon
May 19 2015
Home

Weekend Plans: Try This Meditative Craft That's Extra Great For Yogis

There's something to be said for sitting down with a needle and thread and just creating for creating's sake.

#stress #yoga #Craft Week
Emma Loewe
September 27 2019

Here's How To Tell You're At Your Happy Weight

"Remember, your outward body reflects what's going on inside."

#happiness #weight loss #health
Eva Selhub, M.D.
May 27 2017
Integrative Health

Why I Prescribe Bio-Identical Hormones

Bio-Identical hormone replacement (BHRT) therapy is a safe and effective treatment, when prescribed by an experienced physician.

#hormones #PMS #wellness
Tina Discepola, M.D.
December 24 2013
Nature

73 Percent Of Sunscreens Don't Work. Here Are The Ones That Do

Here's what the latest research says is the healthiest, most effective type of sun protection to throw in your beach bag.

#environmentalism #sustainability #sun protection
Emma Loewe
May 23 2017
Functional Food
Integrative Health

This One-Bedroom Apartment Has 600+ Houseplants. Let's Take A Tour

Today on Holistic Home Tours, we’re checking out an apartment in the heart of NYC that could probably put any suburban garden to shame.

#holistic home tour
Emma Loewe
May 20 2017
Friendships
Parenting

This Simple Tool Can Help Parents Create A Calm, Happy Household

It's all about being aware of one another's emotions.

#friendship #joy #motherhood #energy
Kelly Gonsalves
September 12 2019
Functional Food

7 Foods and Nutrients That Make You Feel Frisky

7 foods proven to make you feel frisky.

#hormones
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
September 7 2019
Recipes

What The Healthiest People We Know Pack For THEIR Kids' Lunches

Ideas so good you're going to want to eat them too.

#lunch #vegetarian #easy meals #gluten-free
Liz Moody
September 2 2019
Women's Health