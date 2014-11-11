2580 results for
7 Sneaky Sugars That Sabotage Your Salad
Sneaky sugars can hide in foods you'd never suspect.
How Kundalini Yoga Can Awaken Your Intuition
I've been on the path of healing for the last several years, and one of the things that has accelerated the process and helped build my life condition...
3 Plant-Based Lunches Toddlers Will Actually Love
One of the most frequent comments I receive about what I feed my kids is, “I can't believe your toddler eats that." The question has a hint of...
Hooray! Another Reason To Masturbate
Not masturbating often enough? Here's what you're missing out on. (It's good.)
Why Taking Your Exercise Routine Down A Notch Might Be The Key To Finally Losing Weight
Oh, eating more avocados is important too.
The No. 1 Thing I'm Asked As A Kundalini Yoga Teacher
Deep breathing comes in handy for this one.
Why I Tape My Mouth Shut To Get Great Sleep
It took about a week to sleep through the night and wake up with the tape still on.
Weekend Plans: Try This Meditative Craft That's Extra Great For Yogis
There's something to be said for sitting down with a needle and thread and just creating for creating's sake.
Here's How To Tell You're At Your Happy Weight
"Remember, your outward body reflects what's going on inside."
10 Genius Ways To Make Everything You Cook Healthier (From A Professional Chef)
Your food will taste better too.
Why I Prescribe Bio-Identical Hormones
Bio-Identical hormone replacement (BHRT) therapy is a safe and effective treatment, when prescribed by an experienced physician.
73 Percent Of Sunscreens Don't Work. Here Are The Ones That Do
Here's what the latest research says is the healthiest, most effective type of sun protection to throw in your beach bag.
The Age-Reversing Ingredient You Should Be Cooking With (But Probably Aren't)
It's Blue Zone-approved.
What The Carnivore Diet Does To Your Microbiome, According To A Gut Expert
Here's what happens when you try an all-meat diet.
This One-Bedroom Apartment Has 600+ Houseplants. Let's Take A Tour
Today on Holistic Home Tours, we’re checking out an apartment in the heart of NYC that could probably put any suburban garden to shame.
Why Friendship Is Great For Your Brain: A Neuroscientist Explains
Do you have 150 friends?
This Simple Tool Can Help Parents Create A Calm, Happy Household
It's all about being aware of one another's emotions.
7 Foods and Nutrients That Make You Feel Frisky
7 foods proven to make you feel frisky.
What The Healthiest People We Know Pack For THEIR Kids' Lunches
Ideas so good you're going to want to eat them too.
Exactly What To Eat To Boost Your Sex Drive
Help your hormones do their thing.