Spirituality

A Cancer Diagnosis Made Me Dip My Toes Into These Spiritual Practices — And Now I'm Totally Hooked

"In retrospect, I am confident that my soul chose this cancer journey to propel me into the world of spirituality—a profoundly prolific realm of life...

#crystals #cancer #Journey
Kara Ladd
August 4 2018
Travel
Functional Food
Beauty
Functional Food
Integrative Health

A Medicinal Shroom For Every Health Woe

Is your 3 p.m. slump out of control? Make cordyceps your new best friend.

#superfoods #food
Britt Martin
July 3 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Pacific Foods

No Coffee? No Problem. Here Are Three Delicious Morning Alternatives

Coffee alternatives that are healthy, plant-based, and dairy-free...yes, please!

#partner #plants #coffee #drinks #breakfast
mindbodygreen
June 29 2018
Recipes
Functional Food

This Honey Spread May Help With Seasonal Allergies

Plus it may help reduce symptoms from dust, mold, pets, and certain foods!

#allergies #Herbs
Dawn Combs
April 24 2019
Functional Food

The 9 Biggest Problems You'll Run Into When Trying To Quit Sugar (And How To Solve Each)

If you've tried to quit sugar and failed, you need to read this ASAP.

#sugar #sugar-free
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 18 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Sephora

3 Skin-Saving Supplements That Complete Your Daily Routine

3 Beauty-Boosting Wellness Solutions For Your Skin Concerns

#skin care #partner
Krista Soriano
April 18 2019
Beauty

How To Deal With Seasonal Shedding — A Hair Expert Explains

As it turns out, summer is the healthiest season for your hair.

#hair
Stefani Padilla
June 3 2018
Women's Health

6 Hormone-Balancing Rules To Live By

Intermittent fasting is NOT on the list.

#stress #intermittent fasting #hormones
Amy Shah, M.D.
April 10 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Simple Mills

5 Simple Ways to Upgrade Your Breakfast

Add more ease to your day because let's face it, who has time to cook?

#breakfast
mindbodygreen
January 15 2018
Functional Food

I'm A Thyroid Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Day

This is what hormone balance looks like in action.

#functional foods #thyroid #hormones #yoga #food
Fern Olivia
April 3 2017
Mental Health
Functional Food

Stressed Out? Try Sipping Some Kombucha

This fermented alternative to soda could have even more benefits than just probiotics.

#stress #food as medicine #stress management #kombucha #food
Hannah Crum
April 13 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR The Vitamin Shoppe

4 Functional Plant-Based Boosters To Add To Your Superfood Smoothies

Looking for a superfood powder or healthy fat to boost your smoothies? Check these out.

#supplements #partner
Krista Soriano
February 26
Functional Food