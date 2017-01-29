1395 results for

Functional Food

Have Candida? This Inflammation-Fighting Oil Might Help

A functional medicine doc dives into its benefits. Spoiler alert: There are tons.

#supplements #inflammation #candida
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
June 17 2018
Recipes

Healing & Calming DIY Herbal Face Mask

The days are long, the sun is strong and as we head into the autumn transition, our skin will be trying to play catch up! One of my favorite things to...

#beauty #diy beauty #skin
Cassandra Bradshaw
August 22 2015

15-Minute Meal: Summer Pea Soup

This light and refreshing soup is the perfect thing to make when you want to eat healthy, but still want something flavorful and satisfying. Bright...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
August 18 2015

Holiday Meals Got You Bloated? Here's What To Do

Tips and tricks to avoid an upset stomach over the holidays.

#holidays #digestion #health
Jessica Hayman, ND
December 25 2016
Integrative Health
Food Trends
Integrative Health
Say Goodbye To Airport Food: Pack These 5 Snacks Instead

Eating healthy while traveling doesn't have to be difficult; keep these whole foods, high-protein snacks on hand so you're never stuck eating greasy...

#partner #snacks
mindbodygreen
December 8 2016
Recipes
Women's Health

What I Tell My Patients About Endometriosis + How To Manage It Naturally

Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women in America. As a natural doctor focused on women’s health, my approach to managing this painful condition involves...

#pain #fertility #health
Aviva Romm, M.D.
February 10 2016
Recipes

In Season Now! 7 Recipes To Make With Tomatoes Tonight

If you're looking for ideas to make the most of this summer fruit, we've got you covered.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #breakfast #quinoa
Leah Vanderveldt
July 26 2015
Beauty

How To Practice Self-Massage The Ayurvedic Way

Pretty sure you'll want to do this tonight.

#Ayurveda #skin care #massage
Shiva Rose
April 5 2018

DIY: Build A Mason Jar Herb Garden

My dad gave me a hard time for not having any edibles on the vertical garden that I had just installed in my bedroom. Naturally, I asked him if he...

#Herbs #environmentalism #food
Summer Rayne Oakes
July 18 2013
Functional Food

The Alkaline Foods You Need To Nourish Your Skin All Winter

Your daily diet should consist of 80 percent high-alkaline foods, which means 20 percent can be acidic. Don't shoot for perfection to start, only for...

#green beauty #food as medicine #wellness
Lee Holmes
November 15 2016

A 3-Step Recipe Formula To Make Cooking A Vegetarian Meal A Breeze

Vegetarian and plant-based cooking can be intimidating to someone just starting out, but it doesn't need to be.

#recipes #vegetarian #food
Susan Crowther
July 13 2015
Functional Food

5 Ways Herbs Can Aid Post-Pregnancy Care & Breastfeeding

Herbs can ease the transition into motherhood—both for the mind and the body.

#Herbs #pregnancy #wellness #breastfeeding #motherhood
Amy Jirsa
March 18 2013
Beauty