The Protein-Rich Veggie Your Life Is Missing + 5 Easy Ways To Add It To Your Diet
Hint: It's not a potato, but you can make hash browns with it.
Have Candida? This Inflammation-Fighting Oil Might Help
A functional medicine doc dives into its benefits. Spoiler alert: There are tons.
Bookmark This: The Only Formula You Need For A Perfect Green Smoothie, Every Time
How to make them taste better than your local juice bar.
Healing & Calming DIY Herbal Face Mask
The days are long, the sun is strong and as we head into the autumn transition, our skin will be trying to play catch up! One of my favorite things to...
15-Minute Meal: Summer Pea Soup
This light and refreshing soup is the perfect thing to make when you want to eat healthy, but still want something flavorful and satisfying. Bright...
Holiday Meals Got You Bloated? Here's What To Do
Tips and tricks to avoid an upset stomach over the holidays.
A Functional Medicine Expert's 6 Supplement Rules To Live By
Knowing what to look for in your supplements is important.p
My Lyme Came Back After Antibiotics. Here’s How I Treated It Naturally
There's no quick fix, but real healing can happen with the right tools.
Brodo's Fat-Frothed Bone Broths Take The Healthy Habit To The Next Level
Here's what your bone broth's been missing.
I Started Drinking Turmeric Tonic Every Day. Here's What Happened
Experience the difference for yourself.
Say Goodbye To Airport Food: Pack These 5 Snacks Instead
Eating healthy while traveling doesn't have to be difficult; keep these whole foods, high-protein snacks on hand so you're never stuck eating greasy...
12 Go-To Weeknight Dinners You Need In Your Life, According To Wellness Influencers
Take a cue from the pros.
What I Tell My Patients About Endometriosis + How To Manage It Naturally
Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women in America. As a natural doctor focused on women’s health, my approach to managing this painful condition involves...
In Season Now! 7 Recipes To Make With Tomatoes Tonight
If you're looking for ideas to make the most of this summer fruit, we've got you covered.
How To Practice Self-Massage The Ayurvedic Way
Pretty sure you'll want to do this tonight.
DIY: Build A Mason Jar Herb Garden
My dad gave me a hard time for not having any edibles on the vertical garden that I had just installed in my bedroom. Naturally, I asked him if he...
The Alkaline Foods You Need To Nourish Your Skin All Winter
Your daily diet should consist of 80 percent high-alkaline foods, which means 20 percent can be acidic. Don't shoot for perfection to start, only for...
A 3-Step Recipe Formula To Make Cooking A Vegetarian Meal A Breeze
Vegetarian and plant-based cooking can be intimidating to someone just starting out, but it doesn't need to be.
5 Ways Herbs Can Aid Post-Pregnancy Care & Breastfeeding
Herbs can ease the transition into motherhood—both for the mind and the body.
48 Foods To Balance Your Hormones & Give You Glowing Skin
These foods will make your skin glow.