PAID CONTENT FOR Dr. Williams
Integrative Health

Feeling Foggy & Fatigued? Here's How To Find Out If It's Your Thyroid

Hypothyroidism is often misdiagnosed; here's how to make sure you get the information you need from your doctor.

#healing #hormones #wellness
Elle Russ
November 25 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Kohl's

A Health Expert's Minimalist Skin Care Routine For Barefaced Beauty

A minimalist skin care routine that this health expert, yogi, and blogger swears by to keep her skin glowing and fresh so she can face the day...

#beauty #happiness #joy #wellness #skin
Jordan Younger
January 18 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Nuun Hydration
Personal Growth

Gratitude Fatigue Is A Real Thing: Here's How To Overcome It

Is your gratitude practice becoming a drag these days?

#gratitude #journaling
Charles Garfield, Ph.D.
September 14
Meditation

Curious About Meditation? Here's A Breakdown Of The 12 Major Styles

From mantra to transcendental, get caught up on the basics.

#yoga #mantras #chakras
Lily Silverton
May 1
Beauty

I'm A Facial Rejuvenation Acupuncturist & This Is The Only Supplement I Trust

I have started a new decade in my life and begun to take skin health and healthy aging more seriously.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #Acupuncture #healthy aging
Debbie Kung, DAOM, L.Ac.
June 3
Integrative Health

The Most Bioavailable Forms Of Magnesium, Ranked

When it comes to magnesium supplements, bioavailability is important.

#mbgsupplements
Emma Loewe
September 8
PAID CONTENT FOR Tom's of Maine

Week 2: How I'm Raising Kids With Healthier Lifestyle Habits Than I Had

Read on for Leah Goldglantz's go-to tips for living well.

#partner #motherhood
Leah Goldglantz
December 21 2018
Mental Health

A Neurologist-Approved Trick For Using Technology More Mindfully

A simple suggestion to "reduce your screen time" might not be possible (or effective) in our new normal.

#technology #brain
Elizabeth Della Rocca
July 24
Parenting

These 5 Practices Are Crucial For Building Babies' Brains As They Develop

Every song, cuddle, giggle, and game of peekaboo they receive is essential for a baby's future endeavors.

#brain
Gail Gross, Ph.D., Ed.D., M.Ed.
September 7 2019
Integrative Health

Want To Reduce Inflammation? New Research Points To Optimism

Stroke survivors who had lower levels of inflammation had this trait in common.

#news #inflammation #affirmations #brain
Sarah Regan
February 13