Women's Health

Yes, Your Period Can Trigger Your Anxiety; Here's How To Feel Better—STAT

More anxious at certain times of the month? Read this.

#anxiety #hormones
Prudence Hall
June 21 2017
Wellness Trends

Julia Stiles Shares The Wellness Rituals That Keep Her Sane On Set

What can a jet-setting actress do to stay balanced?

#empowerment #joy
Carolina Santos-Neves
November 25 2016
Food Trends

How To Know Which Adaptogen Is Best For You (Because Dang, They're Expensive)

Low sex drive? High anxiety? Hormones out of whack? We've got you covered.

#gut health #hormones #inflammation
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
June 2 2017
Recovery
Beauty

These Beauty Rituals Will Get You Radiant AF

The thyroid and the skin are intrinsically connected. Hormonal issues can commonly manifest as issues such as pimples around the mouth and chin area,...

#beauty #thyroid #mind body connection
Fern Olivia
March 2 2017
Integrative Health
Beauty

Are You Washing Your Face Wrong? 6 Mistakes You Might Be Making

Washing your face, it turns out, is very complicated.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
November 11 2019
Beauty
Home

The Essentials That Belong In Every Minimalist Home

Ready to make your home a minimalist sanctuary? We thought so.

#minimalism #plants
Emma Loewe
November 18 2016
Routines
Travel

The Most Common Reason Relationships Fall Apart + 4 Ways To Revive Yours

The cause of almost all relationship difficulties is rooted in conflicting or ambiguous expectations and perceptions about roles and goals. When...

#relationships #happiness #marriage #dating
David Zulberg
May 30 2017
Social Good
Mental Health

You Can Train Your Brain To Thrive During Trauma & Stress — Here's How

A former U.S. Army intelligence officer shares her method.

#stress #anxiety
Elizabeth A. Stanley, Ph.D.
October 4 2019
Mental Health

The Surprising Activity That May Improve Your Mental Health

This is a good one to add to your self-care tool kit.

#news #friendship #depression
Caroline Shannon-Karasik
October 24 2018
Meditation

6 Ways You Can Use Meditation To Balance Your Hormones

Yep, meditation is almost always a good idea.

#sleep #hormones #brain
Lynne Goldberg
October 13 2016

Olympian Rebecca Soni On Her Favorite Holistic Treatment + Self-Care

Find out how this former Olympic swimmer stays fit.

#wellth #fitness #training
Jason Wachob
March 17 2016
Home
Integrative Health
Travel