Integrative Health

Yes, You Can Breathe Your Way To Better Sleep: This Expert Explains How

According to James Nestor, restful sleep starts with your breath.

Jason Wachob
August 26
Mental Health
Integrative Health
Love

How Your Romantic Attachment Style Can Affect Your Wallet & Well-Being

It turns out our attachment style can affect more than just our relationship.

Eliza Sullivan
February 26
Mental Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Not Sleeping Well? Try These Tips From An MD To Make The Days Easier

While they can't replace a good night's sleep, these tips can help you get through the day.

Eliza Sullivan
March 15
Integrative Health
Functional Food

The One Food This Nutritionist Eats To Fall Asleep Faster

Just as some eats can keep you from catching Z's, other foods can help enhance your shut-eye.

Jamie Schneider
June 19
PAID CONTENT FOR Essentia Natural Memory Foam Mattress

A Hormone-Balancing Action Plan For Better Sleep

Want to finally clock those eight uninterrupted hours we're all after? Focus on balancing these three hormones first.

mindbodygreen
April 13 2017
Integrative Health

Want To Fall Asleep Fast? Here's The Best Time To Take Magnesium Before Bed

An hour before sleep? Right before bed? Here's what a doc has to say.

Emma Loewe
May 17
Parenting
PAID CONTENT FOR Aquis

The Healthy Hair Care Step Most Of Us Aren't Doing

Rethink the way you wash your hair.

mindbodygreen
June 26 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Objective

8 Sleep-Inducing Bedtime Rituals For Better Rest

These science-backed ways help lull our physical and mental states into sweet, sweet sleep.

Krista Soriano
December 16 2019
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made

Is Your Sleep Position Disrupting Your Sleep Quality?

Read on to learn about the top factors affecting your sleep.

Ko Im, M.S.
September 12 2019
Integrative Health
Beauty

Nontoxic Fall & Winter Skin Care: How To Transition Your Routine

You need to revamp your routine—no, it's not just marketing.

Alexandra Engler
September 27 2019
Beauty

Move Over, Coconut & Jojoba Oil, We Found Your New Favorite Face Oil

Almond oil, with its silky slip and skin-nurturing properties, is poised to be one of your favorite oils.

Alexandra Engler
May 14
Beauty