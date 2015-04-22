15611 results for

Mental Health

9 Signs Of A High-Functioning Alcoholic

While alcoholism is a devastating disease that can destroy lives, some people who struggle with it manage to hold down stressful jobs and big...

#alcohol #sobriety #wine
Dr. David A. Greuner
April 22 2015

I Built Myself A 196-Square Foot Tiny Home To Live In. Here's Why

Everyone has their own reason to minimize and downsize. Mine had to do with creating a lifestyle free of debt and full of the flexibility to do what I...

#home designs #green living
Macy Miller
August 31 2015

10 Things All Highly Sensitive People Should Remember

The world can feel like a dizzy, overpowering place for sensitive souls. It's easy to feel stepped on, shouted at, tossed around. Things are brighter,...

#awareness #happiness #joy #inspiration
Hannah Sentenac
August 31 2014
Recipes

Raw Chocolate Treats (Your New Favorite On-The-Go Snack!)

Healthy sweet treats for when you're needing a chocolate pick-me-up.

#cacao #gluten-free recipe #vegan #raw foods recipes #chocolate
Nicole van Hattem
September 6 2014
Mental Health

How To Be Imperfect & Still Perfectly Happy

I am broken and that's OK ... because we all are.

#happiness #yoga #body #self-acceptance
Kim Manfredi
January 14 2015
Food Trends

What I Learned After 30 Days Of Plant-Based Eating (It's NOT What You Think)

As a health-coach who loves food, I naturally wanted to try this different way of eating.

#plant-based #vegetarian #healthy foods
Kezia Hall
December 13 2015

The Scientifically Proven Mental Shift That Makes You Physically Healthier

In this day and age, you would have to be living under a rock not to have heard about the powerful mind-body connection. For example, we know that...

#study #mind body connection #self-awareness
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
February 4 2015
Women's Health

Why You Can Be In A Relationship & Still Focus On Yourself

Self-respect is essential for any healthy relationship. But when working with individuals in their search for love, I'm still always surprised to hear...

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-acceptance
Kavita Patel
February 23 2015
Love
Recipes

A 5-Minute Meditation Everyone Should Do

I’m a spiritual medium; I communicate important messages and profound insights from the dead to the living, and the way I do this is by going within....

#anxiety #breathing #meditation #communication #energy
Rebecca Rosen
October 14 2013
Routines

5 Reasons To Do Planks Every Day

When it comes to core workouts, no exercise beats the plank in terms of effectiveness and time (not even crunches).

#pilates #abs #barre #fitness #wellness
Nora Tobin
February 17 2015

Taco Dip With Chili-Spiced Cashew Cream

Fall’s arrival is marked with warm sweaters, vibrant landscapes, pumpkin spice everything and football. When you live in a college town like I do, you...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Katie Haines
September 24 2014

5 Things I Wish People Would Stop Doing In Bikram Yoga

Turning up for a hot Bikram yoga class is one thing. Keeping your cool and observing proper etiquette in one is another. Try not to do any of the...

#bikram yoga #savasana #wellness #yoga
Low Lai Chow
May 12 2014
Beauty

The Aromatherapy Secret Every French Girl Knows

No one quite understands the rose like the French, whose national perfume history runs deep and who sometimes start wearing their own as early as...

#aromatherapy #beauty #mind body connection
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
March 7 2017
Integrative Health

7 Ayurvedic Strategies To Heal Lower Back Pain

These Ayurvedic strategies help heal back pain by getting to the root of it.

#healing #Ayurveda #pain #back pain
Ananta Ripa Ajmera
December 19 2014
Women's Health

What It's REALLY Like To Be A Female Marine

There's no difference in being a marine and being a female marine.

#training advice #fitness #training
Erin Oprea
January 8 2016