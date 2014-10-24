15244 results for

Personal Growth
Meditation

Why Eating For Your Microbiome Is The Key To A Healthy Weight

A successful weight-loss plan isn't just about the ratio of protein, fat, and carbohydrates. New research shows that our microbiome plays a pivotal...

David Perlmutter, M.D.
March 24 2016
Love

I Used To Be Codependent. Here's How I Stay True To Myself In Relationships

Once I figured my way out of the emotion that kept me in a state of constant need for validation, I learned that I wanted to be available to empower...

Cynthia Kane
August 14 2015
Spirituality

Have A Stellium In Your Astro Chart? It Could Be More Telling Than Your Sun Sign

The AstroTwins break down what this astrological phenomenon is all about.

Sarah Regan
August 24
Food Trends
Functional Food

7 Things You Need To Know About Fermented Foods

Fermented foods may be making news now, but they've been around for thousands of years.

Frank Lipman, M.D.
April 12 2014
Integrative Health

How Yoga Helped Me Manage My Autoimmune Disease

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autoimmune diseases affect approximately 8% of the population, 78% of whom are women.

Sheryl Utal
February 16 2013
Personal Growth

6 Questions to Help You Find Your True Self

We all have so much unexpressed desire to reach our fullest potential, this is offered to help you discover yours.

Lisa Pool
July 7 2012
Recipes

DIY: All Natural Ginger Ale

Commercial brands of ginger ale contain little to no ginger, and they’re loaded with sugar and other unwanted additives.

Natalie Weiss
July 12 2014
Recipes
Integrative Health

I Went From 6 Cups Of Coffee A Day To Zero. Here's How

At my peak, I was chain-drinking coffee all day, usually five cups of cappuccino followed by an Americano later in the day.

Jeanette Bronée
November 30 2015

10 Things Happy Couples Do Every Day

Here are some things you can do today to reinforce your connection.

Clinton Power
September 18 2014

I Was Told I Have ADHD. Here’s Why I Reject That Label

I was chopping carrots for our dinner when my wife asked me a very difficult question:

Charlie Knoles
August 26 2015

12 Super Nutritious Foods To Eat More Of

Are you eating these foods on the regular?

Sarah Stanley
February 10 2016
Spirituality

Moving? 5 Rituals To Bring Positivity Into Your New Home

Five ideas for making your next move as positive as can be.

Barbara Biziou
August 21
Recipes

What Is Kombu + Why You Should Be Eating It

Add this sea vegetable to your soup.

Lisa Gatti
December 18 2014

56 Sneaky Names For Sugar

Sugar in small amounts is fine. (In fact, three teaspoons, or 15 grams, a day is still a safe amount for a child to consume). But most of us are...

Laurie David
September 11 2015