9 Traits Of Exceptionally Happy People
What does it take to be exceptionally happy?
The 3 Biggest Myths About Meditation Music
Can you meditate listening to Metallica.
Why Eating For Your Microbiome Is The Key To A Healthy Weight
A successful weight-loss plan isn't just about the ratio of protein, fat, and carbohydrates. New research shows that our microbiome plays a pivotal...
I Used To Be Codependent. Here's How I Stay True To Myself In Relationships
Once I figured my way out of the emotion that kept me in a state of constant need for validation, I learned that I wanted to be available to empower...
Have A Stellium In Your Astro Chart? It Could Be More Telling Than Your Sun Sign
The AstroTwins break down what this astrological phenomenon is all about.
Childhood Cereal Is Getting A Healthy Makeover & We Are Here For It
Breakfast cereal is finally growing up.
7 Things You Need To Know About Fermented Foods
Fermented foods may be making news now, but they've been around for thousands of years.
How Yoga Helped Me Manage My Autoimmune Disease
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autoimmune diseases affect approximately 8% of the population, 78% of whom are women.
6 Questions to Help You Find Your True Self
We all have so much unexpressed desire to reach our fullest potential, this is offered to help you discover yours.
An Autoimmune Disease Completely Changed The Way I Eat. Here’s The Food That’s Healing Me
Sometimes a diagnosis is a gift.
Cool Ingredient Alert: Plantains + A Killer Bowl Recipe
Could plantains be your new favorite ingredient?
DIY: All Natural Ginger Ale
Commercial brands of ginger ale contain little to no ginger, and they’re loaded with sugar and other unwanted additives.
Simple & Rich Vegan Cacao Smoothie (Only Takes 2 Minutes!)
A beautiful and super-simple smoothie.
I Went From 6 Cups Of Coffee A Day To Zero. Here's How
At my peak, I was chain-drinking coffee all day, usually five cups of cappuccino followed by an Americano later in the day.
10 Things Happy Couples Do Every Day
Here are some things you can do today to reinforce your connection.
I Was Told I Have ADHD. Here’s Why I Reject That Label
I was chopping carrots for our dinner when my wife asked me a very difficult question:
12 Super Nutritious Foods To Eat More Of
Are you eating these foods on the regular?
Moving? 5 Rituals To Bring Positivity Into Your New Home
Five ideas for making your next move as positive as can be.
What Is Kombu + Why You Should Be Eating It
Add this sea vegetable to your soup.
56 Sneaky Names For Sugar
Sugar in small amounts is fine. (In fact, three teaspoons, or 15 grams, a day is still a safe amount for a child to consume). But most of us are...