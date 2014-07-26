15752 results for
Make These Easy Raw Vegan Walnut Chocolate Brownies This Weekend
Brownies that fit into your balanced and healthy life.
I’m A Holistic Health Coach Who Smoked, Drank & Did Drugs: Here’s What Finally Made Me Change My Life
The night I did cocaine in a stairwell, I was a few months into my certification as a holistic health coach. I was going to help women become their...
15 Things You Should Give Up To Be Happy
Starting today we will give up on all those things that no longer serve us, and we will embrace change. Ready? Here we go.
3 Basic Life Lessons I Learned From Yoga
A few years ago, I was diagnosed with generalized anxiety and panic disorder. Shortly thereafter, I developed a life threatening addiction to the...
A 92-Year-Old Yogi Shares Her Secrets To Happiness & Longevity
Three careers and a lifetime, that’s how long it’s taken to be where I am today. To know who I am and actually like who I am. It takes dedication,...
I'm A 60-Year-Old Transgender Woman. Here's My Story
Since instinct told me acting or being seen as different wouldn't bring pleasant experiences, I lived most of my life in my head.
A Navy SEAL's Secret To Feeling Calm & Alert Anytime, Anywhere
These three breathing exercises will completely change your physical and mental state.
7 Signs You're Living With Purpose
Stop wondering if you're making the right choices.
Why Therapy Saved My Life (It Can Save Yours, Too)
I studied what my therapist told me.
7 Small Money Moves That Will Help You Achieve Your Life Goals
If you do a few small things in your 20s—seriously doable things—you can have a downright luxurious retirement. Fiji, anyone?
The Power Of Tantric Healing: How Tantra Can Help Heal Sexual Trauma
It look a long time to get there, but I'm so glad I did.
I'm A Highly Sensitive Person. Here's Why I Went To Peru To Study With Shamans
If this sounds totally freaky, then allow me to demystify it for you
What Are Telomeres And Why Should I Care?
Janet Wojcicki and Elissa Epel, two leading professors at the University of California, San Francisco, sit down with Jason Wachob to explore the...
Tap Into The Magic Of Spring With These Essential Oils
And what better way to welcome spring than with these 6 high vibe essential oils, flower essences, and absolutes hand-selected for tapping into the...
"An Inconvenient Truth" Changed How We Saw Climate Change. The Sequel Wants To Do Even More
We have our Friday night plans.
Why You Should Practice Preventative Wellness Today
When I was diagnosed with a neurological disease that has no known cause, cure or truly viable treatment, it was a blessing in disguise.
How This Doctor Finally Diagnosed His Lyme Disease
After years of suffering, it finally clicked.
3 Common Relationship Conflicts + How To Deal With Them
Humans are hard-wired to avoid pain, and seek pleasure.
What Are Past Life Regressions + Why You Should Care
Do you believe in past lives?
5 Easy Exercises You Can Do While Traveling
Summer is in full swing, and for many of us, summer means road trips! While there's nothing better than the thrill of the open road, there's not much...