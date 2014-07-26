15752 results for

Personal Growth

I’m A Holistic Health Coach Who Smoked, Drank & Did Drugs: Here’s What Finally Made Me Change My Life

The night I did cocaine in a stairwell, I was a few months into my certification as a holistic health coach. I was going to help women become their...

#alcohol #sobriety #personal growth #health
Caitlin Padgett
September 29 2017
Personal Growth

15 Things You Should Give Up To Be Happy

Starting today we will give up on all those things that no longer serve us, and we will embrace change. Ready? Here we go.

#happiness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Luminita Daniela Saviuc
March 8 2016

3 Basic Life Lessons I Learned From Yoga

A few years ago, I was diagnosed with generalized anxiety and panic disorder. Shortly thereafter, I developed a life threatening addiction to the...

#let go #happiness #yoga #body image #inspiration
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
August 26 2014

A 92-Year-Old Yogi Shares Her Secrets To Happiness & Longevity

Three careers and a lifetime, that’s how long it’s taken to be where I am today. To know who I am and actually like who I am. It takes dedication,...

#yogis #yoga #aging
Phyllis Sues
July 23 2015
Personal Growth

I'm A 60-Year-Old Transgender Woman. Here's My Story

Since instinct told me acting or being seen as different wouldn't bring pleasant experiences, I lived most of my life in my head.

#sexuality #personal growth
Krystle Hannigan
December 25 2015
Personal Growth

A Navy SEAL's Secret To Feeling Calm & Alert Anytime, Anywhere

These three breathing exercises will completely change your physical and mental state.

#training advice #breathing #fitness #training
Mark Divine
April 15 2016
Personal Growth

​7 Signs You're Living With Purpose

Stop wondering if you're making the right choices.

#happiness #joy #inspiration #fear
F. Emelia Sam, DDS
November 9 2014
Mental Health

Why Therapy Saved My Life (It Can Save Yours, Too)

I studied what my therapist told me.

#acceptance
Sandra Bienkowski
November 2 2015
Personal Growth

7 Small Money Moves That Will Help You Achieve Your Life Goals

If you do a few small things in your 20s—seriously doable things—you can have a downright luxurious retirement. Fiji, anyone?

#career #money #abundance #personal growth
Nicole Lapin
March 18 2016
Sex
Personal Growth

I'm A Highly Sensitive Person. Here's Why I Went To Peru To Study With Shamans

If this sounds totally freaky, then allow me to demystify it for you

#personal growth #spirituality
Sonia Sommer
August 5 2015

What Are Telomeres And Why Should I Care?

Janet Wojcicki and Elissa Epel, two leading professors at the University of California, San Francisco, sit down with Jason Wachob to explore the...

#telomeres #health
mindbodygreen
November 4 2015
Beauty

Tap Into The Magic Of Spring With These Essential Oils

And what better way to welcome spring than with these 6 high vibe essential oils, flower essences, and absolutes hand-selected for tapping into the...

#aromatherapy #beauty #mind body connection #wellness
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
April 13 2017
Climate Change

Why You Should Practice Preventative Wellness Today

When I was diagnosed with a neurological disease that has no known cause, cure or truly viable treatment, it was a blessing in disguise.

#healing #stress #disease #acceptance #wellness
Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW
July 22 2013
Integrative Health

How This Doctor Finally Diagnosed His Lyme Disease

After years of suffering, it finally clicked.

#healing #disease #wellness #health
Gordon Crozier, D.O.
September 18 2017
Love
Spirituality

5 Easy Exercises You Can Do While Traveling

Summer is in full swing, and for many of us, summer means road trips! While there's nothing better than the thrill of the open road, there's not much...

#pain #wellness #travel
Brianne Grogan, DPT
July 5 2013