Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Wednesday is going to bring a burst of loving energy.

The AstroTwins
February 19 2018

9 Ways To Stop Heartburn

Heartburn – lots of us get it, but how do we stop getting it? For some, it’s little purple pill or a swig of a vile pink potion, while others just...

Frank Lipman, M.D.
June 15 2013
Functional Food

10 Ways To Balance Your Blood Sugar Naturally

Control your blood sugar for a better you!

Jessica Sepel
July 1 2013
I Was Borderline Orthorexic. Here's What I Learned.

How many superfoods did you eat today? How much time did you spend meditating? What about just being present? Be honest: did you really get at least...

Alison Elissa Horner
June 24 2013
Hate Being Alone? Here Are Four Things That May Help You Enjoy It

It's all about being curious and staying mindful.

Rob Walker
May 27 2019
Yes, Yoga Can Improve Your Sex Life: Here's Why + 7 Poses To Try

These poses are bound to get you in the mood.

Claire Grieve
February 28 2019
3 Ways Meal Planning Can End Emotional Eating

Maybe it's time to give it a try (or a re-try).

Samantha Russell
November 16 2016
The Reason Most Couples Stop Enjoying Sex (And How To Heighten Your Capacity For Pleasure)

"Orgasms are wonderful, but in truth, our fixation on them keeps our sex lives from becoming extraordinary."

Bez Stone
September 28 2017
What Is Our Psychological Immune System? How To Protect Our Mental State

Just as our bodies have ways of fighting off bacteria and viruses to improve our physical health, our minds have ways of maintaining our mental...

Emily Balcetis, Ph.D.
March 2
How Much Yoga Is Too Much Yoga?

There really is such a thing. Let's talk about it.

Leigh Weingus
June 5 2017
How I Got Back Into The Gym After Rhabdo

"I read plenty of horror stories about people never bouncing back."

Andrea Wien
April 29 2018
A Psychiatrist Shares Why It's Good For Instagram To Hide 'Likes'

It'll revolutionize what it means to truly seek your own validation.

Jamie Schneider
November 11 2019