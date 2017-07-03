23438 results for
What Should You Actually Be Doing On Rest Days? Fitness Experts Weigh In
Here's how you should spend those designated non-exercise days.
6 Natural Ways To Reduce Cholesterol
Elevated cholesterol increases the risk of death due to cardiovascular disease. It's currently recommended that total blood cholesterol (your "bad"...
4 Signs You Are Not Coping With Your Grief & Might Need A Therapist
How to know when those bad feelings become debilitating.
How To Banish Lice Without Treating Your Kids To Toxins
Courtesy of lice removal experts, here’s a disconcerting fact you probably didn’t know: Spring break season is prime time for head lice. This means...
How To Squeeze In Meditation When You Have Absolutely No Time
These tips will have you living a stress-free life in no time.
Wishing For A Pizza As Healthy As It Is Delicious? Your Dreams Have Come True
But seriously, this pizza is nourishing and NOM.
5 Myths About Menstrual Cups Debunked + Why You Really Need To Try One
It's time to disprove menstrual cups myths—like they're uncomfortable, messy, and only for 'hippies'—because they're about to change your period game.
I Did A Yoga Sequence For Productivity Every Day For A Month. Here's What Happened
It'll raise your self-esteem, too.
Aura Readings: What They Mean & Where To Get One
What color is yours?
Why You Should Start Massaging Your Partner Tonight
There's something inherently sexy about massage between couples.
5 Rituals That Will Supercharge Your Morning
We're dying to try No. 1.
New Climate Report Sheds Light On This Summer's Weather Forecast
Here's how you can help.
How Yoga And CrossFit Can Work Together
For the past two years, I’ve been a yoga instructor at a CrossFit affiliate in Northern Virginia. I came to CrossFit for many of the same reasons that...
The One Word You Need To Stop Saying If You're Trying To Get Stronger
Read this before your next set of biceps curls.
Will My Vagina Be Ruined When I Give Birth? A Doula Explains
There's some good news and some bad news.
Emotionally Exhausted From Work? You Should Stop Doing This, Study Says
Manipulating your emotions is about more than just faking it.
This Artist's Portland Home Is A Plant-Lover's Dream
Psst...it's on Airbnb!
What I Wish People Understood About BDSM
Many people are unaware of the playful, consciousness-expanding, and even healing opportunities that BDSM offers.
A High-Sugar Diet Leads To Acne More Than Tobacco Use, Study Finds
Eating processed sugar takes the cake when it comes to this unfavorable skin condition.
Tap Into The Manifestation Potential Of The Once-In-A-Lifetime Taurus Supermoon
"If you've got your sights set on a target, this might be the day you go after it full-throttle."