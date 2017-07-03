23438 results for

Recovery

What Should You Actually Be Doing On Rest Days? Fitness Experts Weigh In

Here's how you should spend those designated non-exercise days.

Leigh Weingus
July 3 2017

6 Natural Ways To Reduce Cholesterol

Elevated cholesterol increases the risk of death due to cardiovascular disease. It's currently recommended that total blood cholesterol (your "bad"...

Michael T. Murray, N.D.
May 17 2013
Integrative Health

4 Signs You Are Not Coping With Your Grief & Might Need A Therapist

How to know when those bad feelings become debilitating.

Rachel Wright
May 7 2019

How To Banish Lice Without Treating Your Kids To Toxins

Courtesy of lice removal experts, here’s a disconcerting fact you probably didn’t know: Spring break season is prime time for head lice. This means...

Healthy Child Healthy World
March 29 2013

How To Squeeze In Meditation When You Have Absolutely No Time

These tips will have you living a stress-free life in no time.

Lynn Newman
August 21 2016
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR LENA Cup

5 Myths About Menstrual Cups Debunked + Why You Really Need To Try One

It's time to disprove menstrual cups myths—like they're uncomfortable, messy, and only for 'hippies'—because they're about to change your period game.

mindbodygreen
December 16 2016
Routines
Spirituality
PAID CONTENT FOR Melt: Massage for Couples

Why You Should Start Massaging Your Partner Tonight

There's something inherently sexy about massage between couples.

mindbodygreen
December 2 2014
Spirituality
Climate Change

How Yoga And CrossFit Can Work Together

For the past two years, I’ve been a yoga instructor at a CrossFit affiliate in Northern Virginia. I came to CrossFit for many of the same reasons that...

Kat Buechel
April 26 2013
Parenting
Personal Growth

Emotionally Exhausted From Work? You Should Stop Doing This, Study Says

Manipulating your emotions is about more than just faking it.

Eliza Sullivan
January 21
Home
Sex

What I Wish People Understood About BDSM

Many people are unaware of the playful, consciousness-expanding, and even healing opportunities that BDSM offers.

Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
August 6 2015
Beauty

A High-Sugar Diet Leads To Acne More Than Tobacco Use, Study Finds

Eating processed sugar takes the cake when it comes to this unfavorable skin condition.

Jamie Schneider
October 11 2019

Tap Into The Manifestation Potential Of The Once-In-A-Lifetime Taurus Supermoon

"If you've got your sights set on a target, this might be the day you go after it full-throttle."

The AstroTwins
November 14 2016