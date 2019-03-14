15336 results for

Routines
Personal Growth

A 5-Step Nighttime Routine To Rewire Your Brain While You Sleep

With a little mindful direction, you can train your brain to be more effective, optimistic, and growth-oriented. And, bonus—your subconscious does the...

Daniel Dowling
March 20 2017
Parenting

New Study Finds Exactly How Much Sleep Parents Lose After Having A Kid

New research has found the exact amount of sleep you can kiss goodbye if you're ready to raise a kid.

Elizabeth Gerson
February 26 2019
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Natural Vitality

Want To Sleep More Deeply? Add These 6 Things To Your Nighttime Routine

Transform your nighttime ritual and get your best night of rest with these 6 unique tips for deep sleep.

mindbodygreen
June 27 2017
Integrative Health

Can You Make Up For Lost Sleep? Yes, But It Takes Longer Than You Think

Just one hour of sleep deprivation can affect your health.

Sarah Ellis
March 14
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocado Green Mattress

Why Your Sleep Hygiene Matters & How I Revamped My Bedroom To Improve It

Find out how to saucha in the morning and the evening.

Zoe Welch
May 20 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Integrative Therapeutics

The Two Biggest Ways I Create Healthy Boundaries Around Sleep

For GoFitJo, there's "family time," and then there's "me time."

Jo Encarnacion
December 19 2019
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Seventh Sense

How To Layer Your Nighttime Skin Care Routine

The skin care layering rule of thumb: Go from thinnest to thickest. Here's what that looks like for your p.m. regimen.

Krista Soriano
December 10 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

How To Listen To Your Skin To Determine Your Daily Skin Care Routine

Use different skin care products through the day to cater to your every skin need.

mindbodygreen
August 15 2019
Beauty

The Unsung Hero For A Baby-Smooth Pout: Try An Overnight Lip Mask

Similar to how you might opt for a thicker night cream to lock in moisture, our lips require that same level of TLC.

Jamie Schneider
June 17
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

The Important Ritual That New Parents Never Think Of—Until They Bring Baby Home

This Calming Routine Is Perfect For New Parents And Babies

mindbodygreen
September 20 2018