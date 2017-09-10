23438 results for

Meditation

How To Instantly Relax Using Meditation

You're two minutes away from mind-body wellness.

#meditation #relaxation
Ian Hoge, LMFT
September 10 2017
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: A Busy Week Leads Into A Creativity-Packed Weekend

After an industrious and emotional week, we'll all get a restorative time-out as the moon spends the entire weekend in Pisces.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
October 15 2018

7 Beauty Tips For A Radiant, Chemical-Free Glow

Until recently, "looking your best" meant unknowingly dousing yourself in chemicals that are now know to be very hazardous to our health. Parabens,...

#stress #toxic #beauty #eco-fashion #skin
Trish Allan
November 13 2013
Home
Wellness Trends
Home

Meghan Markle Is A Feng Shui Fan—Here's What That May Mean For Her New Home

Some home design tips fit for a queen (well, duchess).

#minimalism #feng shui
Emma Loewe
February 20 2019
Personal Growth

17 Wellness Books Worth Reading In 2017

Check out our editors' picks for books to inspire your most satisfying year yet.

#empowerment #manifesting
Allison Daniels
January 23 2017

The Best (And Worst!) Things We Can Do To Our Brain

Dr. Ayesha and Dr. Dean Sherzai share the best tips on brain health and how to promote healthy cognitive function for life.

#health #brain
mindbodygreen
June 22 2018
Functional Food

10 Things You Need To Know Today (November 7)

All the wellness news you need to know today including the new research on how sleep deprivation messes with our waistlines, the latest stats on soda...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
November 7 2016
Beauty
Integrative Health
Personal Growth
Beauty
Parenting

I Got A $1,000 'Smart' Bassinet To Help My Baby Sleep. Was It Worth It?

Whoever said you can't buy happiness never tried lulling their baby to sleep in a smart bassinet.

#parenting advice #wellness #Raising Consciousness #motherhood #parenting
Colleen Wachob
May 4 2017
Functional Food
Beauty
Beauty

The 5 Best Gender-Neutral Beauty Buys Of 2018

These skin care products are the best gender-neutral buys of 2018.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
October 10 2018