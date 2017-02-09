2737 results for

Integrative Health
Women's Health

The Hormone Workout: A Diet & Exercise Plan To Match Your Cycle

Allow us to introduce you to cyclic training.

#supplements #hormones
Amy Shah, M.D.
February 9 2017
Spirituality

What Shaving My Head Taught Me About Acceptance & True Self-Love

"The day I shaved my head was one of the most uncomfortable, and liberating, days of my life."

#autoimmune #gratitude #Journey
Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
December 27 2019
Routines

6 Simple & Effective Core Stability Exercises You Can Do At Home

These moves target your deep core, for a stronger center.

#pilates #yoga
Lia Bartha
July 27

How To Actually Get Out Of Bed For Your Early Morning Workout

Your snooze button doesn't stand a chance.

#fitness
Katya Meyers
February 8 2017
Mental Health

Students Are More Stressed Out Than Ever. Here's How Colleges Are Designing Campuses To Fix That

These wellness-centric universities are at the top of their class.

#stress #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
August 30 2018
Integrative Health

How To Strengthen Your Immune System By Breathing Through Your Nose

According to Brian Mackenzie, we should pay more attention to how we breathe.

#breath #mbgpodcast #immunity
Jason Wachob
July 22
Personal Growth

Why You Should Be Learning To Single-Task + 4 Easy Ways To Refocus

It turns out it's more efficient—and better for your state of mind—to do one thing at a time.

#stress #confidence #brain
Anne Marie O’Connor
July 17
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

8 "Healthy" Things I'm Not Going To Do Anymore

Can we please take a touch step and box jump back and objectively look at the culture we're creating?

#fitness #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth #inspiration
Jennifer Galardi
May 11 2015
Recipes

Carrot Cumin Soup & 2 More Ayurvedic Recipes To Keep On Rotation In Late Summer

Mid-July to September is the time for foods that are sweet, salty, and sour.

#Ayurveda #digestion #turmeric #immunity
Ananta Ripa Ajmera
July 12
Routines
Spirituality

Sensitivity Growth Spurts Are Real For Empaths — Here's How to Cope

Keep these 8 tips in mind during periods of increased sensitivity.

#journaling #Journey
Tanya Carroll Richardson
July 10
Integrative Health
Nature

One Thing We Need To Unlearn To Be Better Environmentalists

Read up on the myth of separation and how to move past it.

#empowerment #environmentalism
Alexa Gantous
June 29
Mental Health

How To Be Imperfect & Still Perfectly Happy

I am broken and that's OK ... because we all are.

#happiness #yoga #body #self-acceptance
Kim Manfredi
January 14 2015
Healthy Weight
Beauty
Personal Growth

I Interviewed More Than 300 Successful People About Their Morning Routines — Here Are The 4 Common Themes

He spoke to Marie Kondo, a U.S. Army four-star general, the president of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, and more.

#gratitude #journaling
Benjamin Spall
August 2 2018
Social Good

Small Things, Many People: 3 Ways To Make Real Social Change

LaRayia Gaston knows a thing or two about implementing actionable change.

#empowerment #social good #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
June 17