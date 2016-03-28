2820 results for

Mental Health

6 Yoga Twists To Help You Release The Past + Make Room For The Future

it’s time to ignite the fire within. It’s time to burn away the past to create space for a better future to emerge.

#fitness #mind body connection #yoga #yoga sequence #fitness sequence
Jennifer Niles
June 14 2016
Routines

The Power Behind Setting An Intention In Yoga

Setting an intention or dedication for your yoga practice acts like a metaphor to translate your practice off your mat and into your life. It is a...

#yogis #personal growth #yoga #self-awareness #intention
Ahlia Hoffman
May 12 2015
Meditation

The One-Two Punch That Will Help You Fall Asleep Quickly

Do you find it difficult to relax or have trouble sleeping?

#anxiety #stress #mbgsupplements #meditation #mindfulness
Kristine Thomason
January 28 2015
Home

IKEA Wants To 'Save Our Sleep' With These New Products For 2020

Here are 6 of our top picks from the collection.

#news #sleep #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
July 29 2019
Integrative Health

5 Products This Wellness Entrepreneur Recommends To Everyone

The book that's made the biggest impact on her self-care and more.

#supplements #skin care
Sophie Jaffe
July 29 2019
Routines

5 Prenatal Yoga Moves Every Mama-To-Be Should Try

And next to walking, yoga is the next best thing for a mother-to-be.

#pregnancy and yoga #prenatal yoga #yogis #yoga
Hope Zvara
April 15 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees

5 Self-Care Tips To Keep Rosacea At Bay

If you have rosacea, you need to read this.

#partner #skin care #mbgBareYourBeauty
mindbodygreen
June 18 2018
Mental Health

7 Incredibly Easy Ways To Reduce Inflammation (Hint: You Might Need To Exercise Less)

Excess inflammation can cause major issues in our bodies and might destroy our efforts toward getting beautiful skin and a fit physique. Our 24/7...

#mind body connection #body
Nora Tobin
October 17 2015
Parenting

8 Truths Only Single Parents Will Understand

"You'll pay $50 in baby-sitting for a $15 yoga class." And it keeps you sane.

#parenting advice #Raising Consciousness #parenting
Alice Chan
August 22 2017
Beauty

The Superfood Beauty Recipe Your Thyroid Will Love

Discover underrated superfoods you're more than likely missing out on to balance your thyroid, give you more energy, and make you glow.

#green beauty #food as medicine #wellness
Fern Olivia
September 23 2016

This Is The City Where People Get The Most Exercise

They also have the highest well-being.

#news #fitness #wellness #health
Leigh Weingus
September 20 2017
Healthy Weight

Pear-Shaped? Here's How That Actually Benefits Your Heart Health

A new study shows that body fat distribution is more important than body fat percentage when it comes to cardiovascular disease risk factors.

#hormones #metabolism
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 1 2019

The One Thing You've Never Tried To Get Vibrant, Youthful Skin

Will it hurt? How sore will I be tomorrow? Is it going to make me sweaty? How much equipment is involved?

#beauty #skin #aging #massage
Allie White
October 1 2015
Spirituality
Healthy Weight

The Wellness Practices That Helped Me Lose Over 100 Pounds—And Keep Them Off

The best advice for losing weight and keeping it off, including journaling every day, tracking what you eat, and healing from emotional traumas.

#empowerment #journaling
Mordechai Wiener
April 7 2019