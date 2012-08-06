5072 results for

Spirituality

Head's Up Yogis: Practice Presence Off the Mat

Connect with the present, with your surroundings, with your own, unique steps.

Jenn Rooney
August 6 2012
Meditation

4 Reasons This Meditation Teacher Won't Do Ayahuasca

The new "juice cleanse" of meditation just isn't for me

Light Watkins
July 30 2015
Mental Health

Suffer From Anxiety Or Panic Attacks? Here's How To Stop Them

"Don't give up, and don't let anyone tell you there's no reason for your anxiety; there almost always is!"

Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
August 31 2018
Love

How To Make A Healing, Nourishing Buddha Bowl

On a yoga retreat years ago I was introduced to the Buddha Bowl. A meal-sized bowl filled with simple pure food and enjoyed with deep gratitude. After...

Betsi Iris Mufson
February 21 2014
Personal Growth

Do You Expect Bad News...Or Miracles?

“You'll be happy to know that the universal law that created miracles hasn't been repealed."

Jennifer Pastiloff
July 27 2012
Routines

12 Things Everyone Should Do More Often

You probably already know the things that make up a good, healthy, happiness-filled life. (And you’re pretty sure it’s not Cheetos, checking email in...

Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
February 20 2014
Meditation

Q & A with Baron Baptiste: Kids, Men & Yoga + More

A conversation with Baron Baptiste about all things yoga.

Jason Wachob
February 16 2011
Personal Growth

6 Things to Vary in Your Yoga Teaching

Employ these new techniques, no matter how long you've been teaching.

Karen Fabian
October 13 2011

On Days When I Judge Myself Harshly, I Do This...

My mind gets attached to old stories. My mind remembers things it's been told about me. My mind falls into the familiar grooves of old beliefs that it...

Jamie Silverstein
May 9 2013
Personal Growth

4 Steps To Stop Worrying About What Other People Think Of You

These four steps to help you stop worrying about what other people think, designed to help you maintain healthier and happier relationships with...

Kelly Neff, M.A., PhD
February 15 2014

10 Signs You Might Have A Thyroid Problem

Almost all of us struggle with a little fatigue now and then, a few weight fluctuations, or the occasional blue mood. After all, we’re busy, it’s hard...

Aviva Romm, M.D.
July 20 2015
Meditation

I Meditated For 105 Hours Over 10 Days. Here's What It Taught Me

For me, this Vipassana held the transitional space between a nine-month road trip and the rest of my life.

Alyssa Ackerman
October 4 2016
Routines

6 Kids' Yoga Poses to Keep Calm Through The Holiday Season

Here's a kids' restorative flow to keep calm and carry on.

Rachel Glowacki
December 9 2011

Why Meditation Is Overrated

Let’s get straight to the point: meditation is overrated. And for some people, feeling like they “should” meditate is causing them to feel like...

Lindsey Lewis
May 7 2013

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Preventing Heart Disease

There are constant reminders that the number-one killer worldwide remains a pressing problem despite advances in medical technology. It's shocking to...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 13 2014
Personal Growth

Why You Don’t Need A Life Purpose

Apparently this ‘finding your purpose’ is all the rage these days.

Cortney Harden
May 6 2013

8 Yoga Poses to Avoid If You Have a Herniated Disc

Yoga can help recovery but you need to proceed with caution.

Anne Jones
July 8 2011