Seated Straddle: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the seated straddle.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 2 2010
Seated One Leg Forward Bend: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the seated one leg forward bend.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 2 2010
Seated Two Leg Forward Bend: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the seated two leg forward bend.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 2 2010
Healthy Weight

Barre3 Review: Better Workout for Better Posture

A review of the posture-aligning, ballet-inspired exercise class.

#madonna #celebrity #fitness #weight loss success
Colleen Wachob
September 30 2010
Bound Half Moon Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the bound half moon pose.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
April 30 2010
Integrative Health

An 8-Step Plan For Preventing Breast Cancer

Angelina Jolie, in her op-ed column in The New York Times, disclosed that she had a prophylactic double mastectomy. Jolie is the carrier of the BRCA1...

#alcohol #healing #stress #wellness #breast cancer
Aviva Romm, M.D.
May 19 2013

How Community Can Lead To Healthy Habits: Joe Cross

Joe Cross became a hero of the wellness world when he recorded himself juicing his way to health, a project that would ultimately become the film Fat,...

#personal-growth #health #food
mindbodygreen
September 21 2014
Recipes

Using Herbs to Clean Up Your Act

Quick, easy, and incredibly healthy (and herby, of course), the following recipes are whipped up easily and, in the long run, will (bonus) save you...

#Herbs #wellness #detox #grocery shopping #home
Amy Jirsa
August 31 2012
Spirituality

The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2016. What's In The Stars For You?

Wondering what's in store for your 2016? Here's your full-on guide to the upcoming year, thanks to our zodiac gurus, The AstroTwins.

#astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
January 2 2016
Cow Face Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the cow face pose.

#yoga poses #beginners #yoga
Michael Taylor
August 23 2010

Trusting Your Gut & Overcoming Incurable Obstacles

Seamus Mullen is a chef and owner of two New York restaurants, an author, and an avid cyclist. At revitalize 2015, Seamus shared his journey from...

#personal growth #food
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
Personal Growth

Friended by Jane Fonda

One woman's experience working with Jane Fonda.

#celebrity #fitness #yoga #inspiration
Tara Stiles
July 21 2010
Recipes

6 Steps to Maintaining Your Inner & Outer Beauty

Let's take a journey inside and learn how to maintain our beauty within to get the results we want on the surface.

#smoothie #avocado #beauty #mindfulness #Raw Food
Latham Thomas
June 12 2012
Wellness Trends

Q & A with Horst Rechelbacher: Wellness & Beauty Entrepreneur, Activist, Pioneer

In an interview with Horst Rechelbacher, we talk about Ayurveda, the importance of organic certification, the future of beauty, stem cells, yoga,...

#Ayurveda #beauty #meditation #mind body connection #wellness
Jason Wachob
August 17 2010
Integrative Health

Constipation Nation: What You Need to Know About Pooping

100 million Americans do not have regular daily bowel movements.

#healing #Ayurveda #mindfulness #wellness #yoga
Nadya Andreeva
June 8 2012