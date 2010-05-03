2780 results for

Child's Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the child's pose.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 3 2010
Intoxicated Gummies

An adult twist on a childhood classic.

#food
Kathryn Budig
February 17 2011
Camel Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the camel pose.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 15 2010
Cobra Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the cobra pose.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 15 2010
Beauty

Acne Face Map: What Your Skin Breakouts Are Telling You

Here's how to read your skin and what to do about breakouts.

#skin care #acne #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Rebecca Dancer
October 26 2012
Mental Health

Q & A with Patricia Moreno of intenSati: Mind, Body & Affirmations

Patricia talks to MindBodyGreen about her first experience with the power of positive affirmation at age 13, what to know before your first intenSati...

#visualization #abs #new york city #fitness #meditation
Colleen Wachob
July 19 2010
Seated Straddle: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the seated straddle.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 2 2010
Seated One Leg Forward Bend: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the seated one leg forward bend.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 2 2010
Seated Two Leg Forward Bend: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the seated two leg forward bend.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 2 2010