8 Secrets to Having Natural High Energy

If there is one thing everyone would like more of, it’s energy.

#Herbs #happiness #fitness #wellness #vegetarian
mindbodygreen
September 14 2012
Personal Growth

7 Ways to Manage Frustration

“Frustration, although quite painful at times, is a very positive and essential part of success.”

#personal growth quotes #relationships #happiness #abundance #personal growth
Jen Nicomedes Stone
August 31 2012
Personal Growth

How I Stopped Partying And Started Growing Up

I knew I needed to change when I lost my job and was left with no other option than to move home to my family.

#healing #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness
Holly Jespersen
September 6 2013
Personal Growth
Meditation
Healthy Weight
Integrative Health

What's the Difference Between Eastern & Western Medicine?

What’s the difference between a fisherman and a fishmonger?

#Ayurveda #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Emill Kim, LAc
August 20 2012

Beyond The Wire: Surviving & Thriving In Baltimore

Before his 15th birthday, Quentin Vennie had been shot at, watched his father get sent to prison, and suffer with heroin addiction. But Quentin didn't...

#personal growth
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015

Climbing My Way Through Life

Concert pianist turned full-time adrenaline junkie, Steph Davis, shares how she mentally and physically prepares to climb mountains and jump out of...

#personal growth
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
Spirituality

How To Survive Mercury Retrograde, Based On Your Sign

The buzziest celestial event is happening right now. Here's how to deal.

#astrology
Elizabeth Bobbitt
December 8 2017

4 Steps to Create Your Joy List

“What is a joy list?” you may find yourself saying out loud over your morning coffee and Facebook as you read this.

#Goodness #abundance #personal growth #goal setting #affirmations
Jennifer Pastiloff
August 8 2012
Change-Makers

Q & A with Latham Thomas on Becoming a Healthier, Greener, More Relaxed Mama-to-Be

Latham shows mamas-to-be how to relax their minds and nurture their bodies during their childbearing years

#beauty #new york city #wellness #yoga
Colleen Wachob
December 20 2010
Beauty

30 Best Natural Beauty Products Right Now

That should be on your shelf right now.

#makeup #skin care
Lindsay Kellner
November 6 2017
Recovery

Healing From Addiction? Supplement The Process With These 4 Herbs

It’s quite one thing to triumph over addiction mentally, but one must also heal the body in order to prevent or lessen the ravaging after-effects of...

#Herbs #healing #supplements #nature #mind body connection
Amy Jirsa
July 27 2012
Recipes

Make Your Own Gluten-Free Protein Bars

Nothing compares to a homemade nutritious snack!

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Gilda Mulero
June 24 2011
Recipes
Spirituality

7 Ayurvedic Tips to Keep Cool This Summer

When things heat up outside, the key to perfect health is to find ways to cool down – mentally, emotionally and physically.

#Ayurveda
Jillian Lavender
July 3 2012
Spirituality
Personal Growth
Personal Growth