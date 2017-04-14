5084 results for
The One Detox We Should Actually Be Doing Every Day
Reiki practitioner and healer Kelsey Patel explains.
I Went To A 7AM Sober Dance Party & Loved It
My experience attending an early morning dance party.
How Meditation Helped Me Accept My Sister's Suicide
Here are 7 ways how meditation can help you accept the death or even suicide of a loved one.
My Journey to Trusting in Yoga Again
My journey with yoga is a continual process of rediscovering and recreating myself.
Concerned About Endometriosis? Try These 6 Natural Healing Practices Now
Your holistic endometriosis action plan.
How To Forgive An Ex + Move On From A Toxic Relationship (Even When It Seems Impossible)
"By stepping toward forgiveness, I am not condoning my ex's actions. I am simply letting go of my hope for a better past."
Need To Detox? 11 Fresh Ways To Make Your Everyday Life A Cleanse
A functional medicine expert's best tips for supporting your liver.
We've Got It All Wrong: Mercury Retrograde Is Actually The Best Time To Manifest Our Dreams
It's time to unravel some of the fear-mongering that's so prevalent in astrology right now.
These Are The Most Common Mistakes People Make While Meditating
You've got this.
This Energetic Imbalance Could Be The Root Of Your Thyroid Issues
A primer on the energy center that deals with speaking your truth.
Sunday Anxiety Is A Real Thing — Here's What It Looks Like
This specific type of dread affects four out of five people, a new survey shows.
Stretch It Out: Here Are 4 More Exercises For Sciatica Pain Relief
This tiny but powerful muscle can cause debilitating pain.
7 Easy Tips To Help You FINALLY Start A Mindfulness Practice
Tips to start and maintain a daily meditation practice.
Q & A with Perrey Reeves: On Yoga, Ayurveda & Living MindBodyGreen!
41-year-old actress, Perrey Reeves, is most well-known for her role as 'Mrs. Ari' on Entourage. But did you know that she's a yogi who has been eating...
I've Tried All The Calming Teas. These Are The Ones That Actually Help My Anxiety
You'll feel calm and Zen after a cup.
10 Yoga Practice Tips for Beginners
You bought a yoga mat and are ready to take your first yoga class! Or maybe you have already taken one or two classes and have some thoughts about it...
How To Tell If Someone Is Really Spiritual, Or Just Full Of Sh*t
We hear it all the time: “I am spiritual, but I am not religious.”
Sex + Yoga = Orgasmic Enlightenment (NSFW)
You can use each to amplify the power of the other.
10 Ways To Fit Fun Into A Busy Day
A lot of us are crazy busy, constantly jumping from task to task. While it's nice to get a lot done, the truth is that when we’re on our deathbeds,...
5 Ways Yoga Is a Catalyst for Personal Growth
Can you remember how yoga first felt to you?