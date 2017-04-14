5084 results for

Spirituality

The One Detox We Should Actually Be Doing Every Day

Reiki practitioner and healer Kelsey Patel explains.

#detox #spirituality #energy
Kelsey J. Patel
April 14 2017
Wellness Trends

I Went To A 7AM Sober Dance Party & Loved It

My experience attending an early morning dance party.

#sobriety #fitness #yoga #inspiration #dance
Andrea Rice
September 12 2014
Meditation

How Meditation Helped Me Accept My Sister's Suicide

Here are 7 ways how meditation can help you accept the death or even suicide of a loved one.

#love #let go #death #meditation #personal growth
Denise Cooper
September 11 2014
Personal Growth

My Journey to Trusting in Yoga Again

My journey with yoga is a continual process of rediscovering and recreating myself.

#healing #yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Veronica Elliott
July 24 2012

How To Forgive An Ex + Move On From A Toxic Relationship (Even When It Seems Impossible)

"By stepping toward forgiveness, I am not condoning my ex's actions. I am simply letting go of my hope for a better past."

#relationships #forgiveness #personal growth
Paula Witman
April 10 2017
Integrative Health

Need To Detox? 11 Fresh Ways To Make Your Everyday Life A Cleanse

A functional medicine expert's best tips for supporting your liver.

#functional medicine #health #detox
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 10 2017

We've Got It All Wrong: Mercury Retrograde Is Actually The Best Time To Manifest Our Dreams

It's time to unravel some of the fear-mongering that's so prevalent in astrology right now.

#personal growth #astrology
Lennon Mara
April 9 2017
Meditation
Spirituality

This Energetic Imbalance Could Be The Root Of Your Thyroid Issues

A primer on the energy center that deals with speaking your truth.

#manifesting #confidence #chakras
Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
July 14 2019
Mental Health

Sunday Anxiety Is A Real Thing — Here's What It Looks Like

This specific type of dread affects four out of five people, a new survey shows.

#anxiety
Evan Porter
July 14 2019
Routines

Stretch It Out: Here Are 4 More Exercises For Sciatica Pain Relief

This tiny but powerful muscle can cause debilitating pain.

#flexibility
Morgan Sutherland, LMT
April 18 2015
Meditation

7 Easy Tips To Help You FINALLY Start A Mindfulness Practice

Tips to start and maintain a daily meditation practice.

#meditation #mindfulness #meditation tricks
Michelle Kirsch
January 14 2016

Q & A with Perrey Reeves: On Yoga, Ayurveda & Living MindBodyGreen!

41-year-old actress, Perrey Reeves, is most well-known for her role as 'Mrs. Ari' on Entourage. But did you know that she's a yogi who has been eating...

#celebrity #Ayurveda #Ashtanga #mindfulness #yogis
Jason Wachob
September 18 2012
Functional Food
Routines

10 Yoga Practice Tips for Beginners

You bought a yoga mat and are ready to take your first yoga class! Or maybe you have already taken one or two classes and have some thoughts about it...

#breathing #yogis #yoga
Gabrielle DeFusco
July 5 2012

How To Tell If Someone Is Really Spiritual, Or Just Full Of Sh*t

We hear it all the time: “I am spiritual, but I am not religious.”

#healing #gratitude #mindfulness #abundance #personal growth
Chandresh Bhardwaj
January 11 2016
Sex

Sex + Yoga = Orgasmic Enlightenment (NSFW)

You can use each to amplify the power of the other.

#relationships #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection #sex
Kim Anami
July 8 2012

10 Ways To Fit Fun Into A Busy Day

A lot of us are crazy busy, constantly jumping from task to task. While it's nice to get a lot done, the truth is that when we’re on our deathbeds,...

#stress #happiness #work #inspiration #present
Rachel Rofé
October 2 2014
Personal Growth

5 Ways Yoga Is a Catalyst for Personal Growth

Can you remember how yoga first felt to you?

#MBG_ES
Christina Barbian
August 2 2012