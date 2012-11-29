2780 results for

Women's Health

Tips to Have a Painless Period

Period pain is accepted as a normal part of being a woman, but it’s not actually supposed to be there.

#remedy #sleeping #whole foods #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Natalie Kringoudis
November 29 2012
Spirituality
Personal Growth

8 Ways to Be Brave

Want to boost your confidence, but aren't sure where to start?

#let go #happiness #personal growth #fear
Andrea Speir
November 19 2012

7 Health Benefits of Going Barefoot Outside

Even though we've come to think of them as a vital part of our lives, only 20 percent of the world's population today wears shoes. Although in western...

#healing #happiness #nature #mindfulness #barefoot
Stephanie Slon
March 29 2012
Home
Recipes

Healthy Power Baklava

An energy boosting and muscle nourishing snack.

#new york city #healthy recipes #food
Nadya Andreeva
August 25 2011
Recipes

Dr. Mark Hyman On Sugar & The Only Rules You Need To Eat Healthy

Functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman breaks down the latest in what we know about food, from why sugar is a recreational drug to the best decision...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
July 1 2014
Beauty
Integrative Health

Reinventing Health with Dr. Frank Lipman, Elena Brower & Kris Carr

An audience of engaged doctors, yogis, and wellness enthusiasts gathered at the Tibet House in Manhattan last week for a talk with Dr. Frank Lipman.

#new york city #yogis #mind body connection #wellness #yoga
Colleen Wachob
October 18 2010
Women's Health
Women's Health

​What I Wish Everyone Knew About Endometriosis

It can take years and multiple failed treatments before a woman finally receives the care she needs to relieve her pain.

#healing #pregnancy #pain #disease #fertility
Libby Hopton, M.A.
October 16 2013

10 Things I Wish All Women Knew About Giving Birth

When I was pregnant, I seemed to be a magnet for birth war stories — cords around the neck, emergency cesareans, and more. It took a lot of inner...

#fertility #pregnancy #motherhood #parenting
Aviva Romm, M.D.
September 3 2014
Spirituality

10-Minute Yoga Sequence To Feel Refreshed

This is one of my favorite go-to sequences. It gets into all those places and spaces that tend to want a little extra love and leaves me feeling open,...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #yoga
Jennifer Jarrett
October 10 2013
Personal Growth

10 Quotes To Help You Accept Endings & Embrace New Beginnings

Do you ever feel like every area of your life is changing so fast and you're just standing in the middle of it all?

#personal growth quotes #forgiveness #personal growth
Amanda Christian
September 30 2013

8 Secrets to Having Natural High Energy

If there is one thing everyone would like more of, it’s energy.

#Herbs #happiness #fitness #wellness #vegetarian
mindbodygreen
September 14 2012
Personal Growth

7 Ways to Manage Frustration

“Frustration, although quite painful at times, is a very positive and essential part of success.”

#personal growth quotes #relationships #happiness #abundance #personal growth
Jen Nicomedes Stone
August 31 2012
Personal Growth

How I Stopped Partying And Started Growing Up

I knew I needed to change when I lost my job and was left with no other option than to move home to my family.

#healing #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness
Holly Jespersen
September 6 2013
Personal Growth