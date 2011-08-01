2780 results for

Motivation

The Challenge to Continually Challenge

When it comes to fitness, it is so easy to continue doing what we are familiar with; what we are good at. However, it is important to challenge...

Sarra Morton
August 1 2011
Integrative Health

7 Steps to Natural Health and Healing

Looking and feeling great on the outside starts with taking responsibility to promote health on the inside, to create synergy between our physical and...

Diana Brook
September 28 2012
Motivation

5 Backbending Tips - In Acronym Form!

Five pointers that have helped me approach a back-bend.

Rebecca Ketchum
October 11 2011

Q & A with Greg Alterman: Alternative Apparel Founder & Yoga Junkie

Greg Alterman talks about his yoga practice, the creative process, AA's Alternative Earth Collection, and more.

Jason Wachob
December 1 2010
Integrative Health

I Spent More Than $30K To Cure My Illness, But The Best Treatment Was Free

Nearly 10 years ago a doctor told me that my immune system was attacking my body, and if my illness progressed I could end up in a wheelchair or with...

Shannon Harvey
September 11 2014
Bandhas for Beginners: Intro to Yoga's Interior Locks

Understanding the meaning behind your yoga poses.

Lauren Imparato
June 14 2011
Personal Growth

9 Ways To Care For Yourself When Recovering From An Eating Disorder

I've learned ways to dance with the demons that emerge when I compare my current body to a previous one or someone else's, but sometimes it can feel...

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
September 6 2014

5 Signs A Hidden Food Sensitivity Is Sabotaging Your Health

If you'd asked me four years ago if I had food allergies, my answer would have been "definitely not." I considered myself to be a health nut. I had a...

Julie Peláez
June 12 2013

5 Power Mantras To Get You Through Any Tough Time

Three years ago, I walked away from a corporate job in advertising to follow my heart and be a writer. Along with my job, I left behind depression,...

Shannon Kaiser
June 10 2013
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Boost Testosterone & Sex Drive Naturally

Here's how to get started today!

Robin Berzin, M.D.
August 29 2014
Love

Brad & Angelina Love Couples Yoga

Do couples that hit the mat together, stay together?

mindbodygreen
December 12 2010
Integrative Health

Should You Worry About Heart Palpitations? A Cardiologist Explains

Many patients come to see me with worry, concern, and even distress over palpitations.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
August 21 2014

Why I Embrace Every Meltdown

I don’t know about you, but I find myself in a constant state of struggle in life. Yes, I do it all — I eat well, I practice yoga, I have a loving...

#anxiety #acceptance #happiness #personal growth #intuition
Emily Conley
May 31 2013
Meditation

Overcome Fear with a Simple Breathing Exercise

In Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine, it is believed that too much fear causes an energy imbalance in the body that leads to disease.

Robert Piper
May 4 2012
Motivation

What I Learned When My Life Unraveled

I got married too early. I was 23 when I tied the knot. At 24, I started panicking in the shower. It was a maddening experience. I wanted to just take...

Rebecca Butler
December 18 2013