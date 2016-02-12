2780 results for

PCOS: A Functional Doctor Explains What You Really Need To Know

Polycystic ovarian syndrome affects an estimated 10 percent of women — but there's a lot of misinformation out there about what it means and how it...

#hormones #fertility #health
Robin Berzin, M.D.
February 12 2016
Beauty
Personal Growth

The Only 10 Things Standing Between You & The Life Of Your Dreams

Recently, I realized that fear was just an illusion I used to keep myself from pain, and it was something I could control from within.

#confidence #personal growth #fear
Kerissa Kuis, MBA
February 10 2016

4 Science-Backed Tips For Achieving Your Dreams

Whether it's New Year's resolutions or any other milestone we want to achieve, most of us give up on that career goal, diet, mindfulness practice, or...

#personal growth #goal setting #self-care #self-acceptance
Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
February 9 2016
Personal Growth

9 Ways To Find Balance Before Completely Losing Control Of Your Life

How to employ the powerful skills of redemption and resilience.

#balance #death #work #addiction #wellness
Emily Nolan
April 18 2014

6 Poses To Soothe The Weekend Warrior

It was a long, hard week. You met deadlines, solved problems, put out fires, and kept your head above the water (for the most part). You started to...

#alcohol #yoga poses #wellness #yoga #detox
Daniel Scott
September 22 2013
Meditation

I'm A Non-Meditator Who Meditated 270 Times Last Year. Here's How It Changed My Life

After coming to the realization that my life had to change drastically, and hearing a few of my mentors and other successful people share how...

#happiness #meditation #wellness #personal growth #health
Tyler C. Beaty
February 4 2016
Personal Growth

10 Tips To Spend Less Time On Social Media & More Time With Humans

Don't let your smart phone or social media stop you from enjoying human interactions, and loving your life!

#happiness #personal growth #detox
Deepika Chopra, PsyD
September 17 2013
Beauty

9 Gorgeous Women (Ages 61 To 94) Who Prove Beauty Is Ageless

To celebrate the pro-aging movement, we took a look at nine stunning women whose roles in recent campaigns prove that beauty is truly timeless.

#celebrity #beauty #aging #body image #body
Anna Williams
January 30 2016
Motivation

3 Lessons of Summer Yoga

The sweat. The drip. The soak. The slip.

#new york city #yogis #yoga
Lauren Imparato
August 2 2011
Personal Growth

7 Feng Shui Tips To Help You Get More Of What You Want

As grateful as a person can be for all that she has, more seems to be what pretty much everyone wants. More money, more love, more wellness, more...

#balance #gratitude #abundance #feng shui tips #energy
Dana Claudat
July 15 2014

5 Tricks For People Who've Tried Everything But Still Can't Meditate

You just can't meditate. You want to, you've tried to, but you just can't seem to switch the brain off or relax enough. You know how good meditation...

#awareness #meditation #mindfulness #present
Tina Bindon
July 13 2014
Meditation

How To Manage Your Stress In 76 Seconds

A breathing method to balance your system.

#stress #breathing #meditation #personal growth
Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 9 2013
Spirituality
Personal Growth

What I Learned from a 40-Day Headstand Practice

Whatever it is that challenges you to the point of hating or fearing it is never going to get any easier for you until you actually face it.

#yoga poses #breathing #personal growth #yoga
Jenny Finkel
November 1 2012
Integrative Health
Spirituality

5 Ways To Deal With Unexpected Change

What is changing in your life right now? Is it a sudden change having to do with a happy milestone? Or was there a call in the middle of the night, an...

#healing #happiness #fitness #change #wellness
Alena Gerst, LCSW
July 7 2014