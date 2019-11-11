5042 results for

Routines
Routines

What Is Hatha Yoga? Definition, Benefits & What To Expect In A Class

Plus, some first-timer tips for this popular style of yoga.

#breath #flexibility #yoga
Jenny McCoy
May 25
Motivation
Routines

This Lesser-Known Yoga Practice Is Arguably The Most Accessible

But what makes it different from other types—and why is it so loved by beginners and advanced yogis alike?

#breath #flexibility #yoga
Amanda Tarlton, RYT-200
February 20
Motivation

Looking For A Fitness Challenge? Try This Fast-Paced Yoga Style

The benefits and poses you can expect in this fast-paced practice.

#flexibility #yoga #energy
Jenny McCoy
May 21
Motivation

Want To Do Yoga More? Try This 7-Day Yoga Plan For A Calmer, Healthier Week

Yoga instructor Claire Grieve shares her go-to way to flow through the week.

#yoga
Claire Grieve
May 11
Routines

Alleviate Lower-Back Pain & Calm Your Nervous System With This Ancient Yoga Practice

With time, patience, and grace, you'll become a pro at this challenging practice.

#breath #flexibility #yoga
Sara Lindberg, M.Ed., B.S.
February 22
Mental Health
Integrative Health

An Hour Of Yoga May Help Ease PCOS Symptoms By 29%, New Study Finds

Talk to your doctor about adding mindful yoga to your PCOS treatment plan.

#news #hormones #healthy period #yoga
Abby Moore
April 16
Motivation

New Report Reveals A Disturbing Underbelly In The Yoga Community

Only with action can we build the path forward.

#news #yoga
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
November 11 2019
Motivation
Mental Health
Meditation

How The 5 Niyamas Can Help Establish Personal Guidelines In Your Life

If you want to enhance your yoga practice, try following this yogi moral code.

#breath #yoga #affirmations
Amanda Tarlton, RYT-200
April 4
Routines

How Eye Yoga Can Help You Relieve Stress

It's easier than you think.

#stress #yoga
Koya Webb, NASM-CPT
December 2 2019
Routines

Partner Yoga Is The Quarantine Activity You Should 100% Try Next

Plus, the benefits of doing yoga with two people.

#COVID-19 #yoga
Claire Grieve
May 24
Routines
Healthy Weight

Can Doing Yoga Help You Lose Weight? Here's What Studies Say

The short answer is yes, but there’s far more to it than that.

#stress #flexibility #yoga #metabolism
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
September 26 2019
Recovery

Chair Yoga Could Help Mitigate Dementia Symptoms, New Study Finds

Here's hoping this can help the 50 million people across the globe living with dementia.

#breath #news #anxiety #stress #yoga
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
October 4 2019
Routines

Why Getting Upside Down Is The Best Thing You Can Do For Your Body

Besides being fun and challenging, this practice packs some serious benefits.

#Heart #empowerment #inflammation #confidence #yoga
Tatiana Sokolova
April 9 2019
Recovery