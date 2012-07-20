10061 results for
Wow! What's Your Mantra?
According to Wikipedia, a mantra is a sound, syllable, word or group of words that is considered capable of "creating transformation." I use mantras...
Girl Power Yoga
Over the past few years, many of my kids yoga classes have been to all girls, thanks in part to teaching some classes at an all-girls school and in...
5 Foods to Help Detoxify the Body
To help reboot your body’s detox system and clear environmental and dietary toxins.
Can You Honestly Say You're Taking Care Of Yourself?
If you really take a look at your life from an outsider’s perspective, can you honestly say you're taking care of yourself and leading a healthy...
How Social Ties Can Save Your Life: A Cardiologist Explains
Since my days in medical school over 30 years ago, the town of Framingham, Massachusetts has taught thousands of physicians about heart disease and...
Keeping Yoga Language Simple
Teaching is in part a combination of what we say and how we say it.
So I'm Single, 40, And Childless... Now What?
I'm 42, not married, and I don't have kids.
Why BMI Is A Terrible Measure Of Your Health
BMI. Body Mass Index. Just hearing those words makes me feel uneasy. This chart, first developed in the mid-19th century, measures our gender, age,...
So, Should You Eat Gluten Or Not?
The gluten debate continues, often with more venom than opposition parties at election time. Why does this molecule ignite so much antagonism? After...
How Meditation Can Help Defeat Addiction
Before class begins, the meditation room is raucous; there’s laughter and friendly shouts as men and women joke and chat with each other. It’s hard to...
5 Relationship Problems That Are Totally Normal
Your happiness and fulfillment begins (and ends) all within you.
24 Stress-Busting Holiday Hacks To Help You Save Time & Stay Healthy
If you're like most of us, December is a month of rushing around to shop, bake, plan, and attend parties. We finish the year tired, annoyed, sluggish,...
15 Signs You're A Recovering Swimmer
Recently we went down a rabbit hole reading Mike Gustafson's Twitter feed, a brilliant homage to competitive swimming. It stirred up some nostalgia...
How To Naturally Manage Dry & Inflamed Scalp Psoriasis
It is possible to naturally treat psoriasis.
When You Say I Love You + People Don't Respond
Why is love such an alluring and formidable mystery?
Manage Your Energy to Create a Life You Love
Your energy management system (EMS) consists of several elements. By viewing each one as an energy source, you enable yourself to...
How To Ask For Space In Your Relationship Without Sounding Like A Jerk
I was having One Of Those Weeks.
How Being Broke Changed My Life
Our lives change every second that passes, and if our eyes are open enough, then maybe we'd realize how beautiful it is right where it is.
Why You Shouldn't Always Trust Experts With Your Health
You are the world's leading expert on you. If you believe this, you're in the driver's seat. Your life, your health, your everything, is yours to...
Does Chanting Work Or Is It All Just Mumbo Jumbo?
I am perpetually baffled by Hindu deities. I just don’t “get” them.