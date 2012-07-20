10061 results for

Wow! What's Your Mantra?

According to Wikipedia, a mantra is a sound, syllable, word or group of words that is considered capable of "creating transformation." I use mantras...

#happiness #mindfulness #abundance #mind body connection #affirmations
Jennifer Pastiloff
July 20 2012
Motivation

Girl Power Yoga

Over the past few years, many of my kids yoga classes have been to all girls, thanks in part to teaching some classes at an all-girls school and in...

#Yoga for Kids #yoga
Sarah Herrington
December 21 2010
Functional Food

5 Foods to Help Detoxify the Body

To help reboot your body’s detox system and clear environmental and dietary toxins.

#smoothie #slideshows #digestion #cleanse #detox
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
December 12 2012

Can You Honestly Say You're Taking Care Of Yourself?

If you really take a look at your life from an outsider’s perspective, can you honestly say you're taking care of yourself and leading a healthy...

#stress #happiness #wellness #personal growth
Michelle Bland
August 23 2013

How Social Ties Can Save Your Life: A Cardiologist Explains

Since my days in medical school over 30 years ago, the town of Framingham, Massachusetts has taught thousands of physicians about heart disease and...

#healing #relationships #wellness #communication
Joel Kahn, M.D.
August 21 2013
Personal Growth

Keeping Yoga Language Simple

Teaching is in part a combination of what we say and how we say it.

#yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
July 19 2011

Why BMI Is A Terrible Measure Of Your Health

BMI. Body Mass Index. Just hearing those words makes me feel uneasy. This chart, first developed in the mid-19th century, measures our gender, age,...

#wellness #fat #weight loss
Julie Hunter
August 13 2013

So, Should You Eat Gluten Or Not?

The gluten debate continues, often with more venom than opposition parties at election time. Why does this molecule ignite so much antagonism? After...

#gluten #nutrition #food
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
November 12 2014

How Meditation Can Help Defeat Addiction

Before class begins, the meditation room is raucous; there’s laughter and friendly shouts as men and women joke and chat with each other. It’s hard to...

#healing #awareness #meditation #addiction #personal growth
Amelia Edelman
August 16 2013
Love

5 Relationship Problems That Are Totally Normal

Your happiness and fulfillment begins (and ends) all within you.

#love #relationships #mindfulness #communication
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
November 6 2014

24 Stress-Busting Holiday Hacks To Help You Save Time & Stay Healthy

If you're like most of us, December is a month of rushing around to shop, bake, plan, and attend parties. We finish the year tired, annoyed, sluggish,...

#anxiety #relationships #productivity #happiness #gratitude
Rebeca Plantier
December 3 2015

15 Signs You're A Recovering Swimmer

Recently we went down a rabbit hole reading Mike Gustafson's Twitter feed, a brilliant homage to competitive swimming. It stirred up some nostalgia...

#swimming #pro athletes #fitness #wellness #funny
mindbodygreen
August 8 2013
Beauty

How To Naturally Manage Dry & Inflamed Scalp Psoriasis

It is possible to naturally treat psoriasis.

#hair #skin care #inflammation
Andrea Jordan
October 30 2014
Love

When You Say I Love You + People Don't Respond

Why is love such an alluring and formidable mystery?

#love #healing #relationships #happiness #intuition
Kate Southward
December 3 2012
Personal Growth

Manage Your Energy to Create a Life You Love

Your energy management system (EMS) consists of several elements. By viewing each one as an energy source, you enable yourself to...

#relationships #happiness #personal growth #spirituality #energy
Michael Edmondson, PhD
November 27 2012
Personal Growth

How Being Broke Changed My Life

Our lives change every second that passes, and if our eyes are open enough, then maybe we'd realize how beautiful it is right where it is.

#money #happiness #laughter
Anna Manalastas
October 31 2012

Why You Shouldn't Always Trust Experts With Your Health

You are the world's leading expert on you. If you believe this, you're in the driver's seat. Your life, your health, your everything, is yours to...

#healing #disease #mind body connection #wellness #yoga
Michael Taylor
August 1 2013

Does Chanting Work Or Is It All Just Mumbo Jumbo?

I am perpetually baffled by Hindu deities. I just don’t “get” them. 

#power of positive thinking #abundance #personal growth
Edward Vilga
August 1 2013