The Ayurvedic Technique That Healed My Gut & Helped Me Lose Weight

"If your digestion is out of balance, it doesn't really matter what you're eating."

Tina Paymaster
August 31 2016

Feng Shui Of The Soul: The Mind-Body Practice That Can Heal You From Past Trauma

“No rules, just write. Don’t worry about spelling, punctuation, grammar or even finishing sentences. Just let the words flow and don’t stop writing...

Laura Di Franco, MPT
June 29 2017
5 Foods To Eat Yourself Slim

What if I told you that you can eat more but still slim down?

Tara Sowlaty
May 5 2013

How To Overcome The Emotional Causes Of Back Pain

I suffered from persistent back pain for years. It would come and go seemingly without warning. I'm the kind of person who likes to be in control, and...

Jon Slavet
September 2 2014

10 Top NYC Trainers On Their Favorite Pre-Workout Snacks

It seems like everyone has an opinion on what you should or shouldn't eat before a workout. Protein bars have too many calories, energy drinks have...

Gabrielle Frank
July 7 2015
We've Got The Scoop On Meghan Markle's New Cookbook — And We're Sharing A (Vegan!) Recipe

Plus, why Meghan felt it was important to lend her voice to THIS cause.

Liz Moody
September 20 2018
3 Fears Keeping You Stuck (And How To Beat 'Em)

Rather than spend your life guided by fear, recognize yours, face it, and free yourself to live a more fulfilling, authentic life.

Shannon Kaiser
July 7 2015
7 Ways to Beat a Yoga Teaching Rut

A few ways to spruce up your teaching and infuse your classes with more zest.

Damla Bozkurt Akteki
October 1 2012
5 Foods To Eat To Boost Your Fertility

Digestion and nutrition play a key role in just about every aspect of our health — including fertility. Dr. Jamie Grifo of the NYU Fertility Center...

Kyra Phillips
March 10 2016
The 10-Minute Daily Ritual That Will Revolutionize Your Relationship

It's the simple, everyday practices that make a relationship strong over time.

Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
September 18 2018

I Was A Stressed-Out Working Mom. Here's The Simple Change That Made My Energy Skyrocket

As a "mompreneur," I'm either buried in my laptop or on the phone — all day long. When I'm not, I'm wearing my mom hat. Here's how I stay sane.

Michelle Dempsey
August 15 2016

Is Your Ex REALLY A Narcissist?

“My boyfriend is a narcissist. That’s why we broke up,” says Amy, case closed.

Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
May 14 2015
7 Tips to Cultivate Unshakable Happiness: The Law of Attraction and How it Really Works

As a teacher of manifestation, I am always looking for tools and techniques that can help my students work more powerfully with the energy of the...

Jennifer Grace
October 6 2011
5 Ways To Create Meaning In Your Life — No Matter The Circumstance

"When we step into our authenticity and live rooted in resilience against outside influences, people dig that shit! And it gives them permission to do...

Paula Stephens, M.A., RYT-200
August 14 2016

28 Easy Self-Care Practices Anyone Can Do

When I was in my master’s degree program, one of the teachers presenting had us do a “self-care assessment.” I had never even heard the word self-care...

Rachel Wright
May 26 2014