10081 results for
The Ayurvedic Technique That Healed My Gut & Helped Me Lose Weight
"If your digestion is out of balance, it doesn't really matter what you're eating."
Feng Shui Of The Soul: The Mind-Body Practice That Can Heal You From Past Trauma
“No rules, just write. Don’t worry about spelling, punctuation, grammar or even finishing sentences. Just let the words flow and don’t stop writing...
It's Virgo Season! Here's How To Make The Most Of The (Super-Organized) Energy In The Air
Order: restored!
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
Saying "I don't see color" can be really hurtful.
5 Foods To Eat Yourself Slim
What if I told you that you can eat more but still slim down?
How To Overcome The Emotional Causes Of Back Pain
I suffered from persistent back pain for years. It would come and go seemingly without warning. I'm the kind of person who likes to be in control, and...
10 Top NYC Trainers On Their Favorite Pre-Workout Snacks
It seems like everyone has an opinion on what you should or shouldn't eat before a workout. Protein bars have too many calories, energy drinks have...
We've Got The Scoop On Meghan Markle's New Cookbook — And We're Sharing A (Vegan!) Recipe
Plus, why Meghan felt it was important to lend her voice to THIS cause.
3 Fears Keeping You Stuck (And How To Beat 'Em)
Rather than spend your life guided by fear, recognize yours, face it, and free yourself to live a more fulfilling, authentic life.
How To Make Time For Meditation When You’ve Got Kids
The two don't have to become mutually exclusive
7 Ways to Beat a Yoga Teaching Rut
A few ways to spruce up your teaching and infuse your classes with more zest.
5 Foods To Eat To Boost Your Fertility
Digestion and nutrition play a key role in just about every aspect of our health — including fertility. Dr. Jamie Grifo of the NYU Fertility Center...
The 10-Minute Daily Ritual That Will Revolutionize Your Relationship
It's the simple, everyday practices that make a relationship strong over time.
I Was A Stressed-Out Working Mom. Here's The Simple Change That Made My Energy Skyrocket
As a "mompreneur," I'm either buried in my laptop or on the phone — all day long. When I'm not, I'm wearing my mom hat. Here's how I stay sane.
Is Your Ex REALLY A Narcissist?
“My boyfriend is a narcissist. That’s why we broke up,” says Amy, case closed.
7 Tips to Cultivate Unshakable Happiness: The Law of Attraction and How it Really Works
As a teacher of manifestation, I am always looking for tools and techniques that can help my students work more powerfully with the energy of the...
How A House Swap In Costa Rica Inspired Me To Ditch My Old Life As A Wellness Influencer
Wellness it-girl Fern Olivia spills.
Roll Out The Mat For Those Migraines—8 Yoga Poses To Help Relieve Pain
These yoga poses will help heal your migraines.
5 Ways To Create Meaning In Your Life — No Matter The Circumstance
"When we step into our authenticity and live rooted in resilience against outside influences, people dig that shit! And it gives them permission to do...
28 Easy Self-Care Practices Anyone Can Do
When I was in my master’s degree program, one of the teachers presenting had us do a “self-care assessment.” I had never even heard the word self-care...