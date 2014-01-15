9895 results for
Sick Of Your Job? 5 Signs It's Time To Quit
Certain circumstances call for an immediate effort to find a new job.
How Yoga Opened My Heart & Soul
The more I opened up in a posture, the more I opened up my heart.
8 Things I Tell Women Who Want To Have A Home Birth
In a home birth, the infection rate for both mother and baby is less than half that of hospital births and unnecessary medical interventions are...
9 Ways To Not Gain Weight Over The Holidays
Did you know that we can gain an average of 7 pounds between November and January?
4 Tests To Determine If You Have A Leaky Gut
Your gut is home to trillions of beneficial bacteria. You have 10 times more of these bacteria in your gastrointestinal system than you have cells in...
Here's What Happened When I Planned My Workdays Around The Phases Of The Moon
It’s like having a boss up in the cosmos.
Why You Should Eat Local
If you’ve ever grown your own food before, you know how satisfying it is to grow, pick, prepare, and eat the fruits of your labor. Eating local is not...
5 Steps To Making Your Own Rules
Rules can be useful (and life-saving!) when they protect our safety. Traffic lights, for instance, are important to obey. Most other rules, however,...
Waist-Whittling Spicy Green Juice
Green juice with a kick!
The New Juicer That Makes The Best Green Juice We've Ever Had
The former CEO and co-founder of Organic Avenue, Doug Evans' new company, Juicero, is about to revolutionize the juice industry
The Only 4 Habits You Need For True, Enduring Happiness (According To Science)
"Find an activity (or activities) in which you experience 'flow.' This can be defined as a state where time stops and you feel completely submerged in...
Ayurveda To The Rescue: Stay Cool With These Easy Tips
Step away from the ice cubes and try these ancient tricks.
Can Apple Cider Vinegar Really Deliver? I Tested 8 Beauty Uses & Here's What I Found
If you're only using apple cider vinegar for salad dressing, it's time to expand your horizons. The raw, organic, unfiltered version of ACV can serve...
How Technology Can Help You Raise More Mindful Kids
Technology doesn't have to be the enemy of mindful parenting. As a clinical psychologist at the Child Mind Institute, here are my favorite tips on how...
Are You A Highly Sensitive Person? Here Are 3 Ways To Minimize Stress
Hey, all you HSPs: You are someone who feels more strongly than average—the good, the bad, the beautiful, and the horrifying—and that is a wonderful...
What Is Advanced Yoga? (From a Recovering Pose Junkie)
We may be able to do three hours of yoga...but may not be advancing into a nicer person.
L-Theanine: Everything You Need To Know About This Plant-Based Powerhouse
Consider it nature's form of meditation in a capsule.
3 Yoga Poses To Relieve Your Psoas
Hi, my name is Heidi, and I have an addiction to stretching the psoas muscle. There, I admitted it.
Why I Practice Yoga
My practice teaches me how to show up in my life.
How To Make Time For Meditation When You’ve Got Kids
The two don't have to become mutually exclusive