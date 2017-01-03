9905 results for

Spirituality

Your June Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

We're keeping Martin Luther King's wise words, "Love is the only force capable of turning an enemy into a friend," on our minds this month.

#relationships #personal growth #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
June 1 2017
Weekend Plans: Try This Meditative Craft That's Extra Great For Yogis

There's something to be said for sitting down with a needle and thread and just creating for creating's sake.

#stress #yoga #Craft Week
Emma Loewe
September 27 2019
Personal Growth
Functional Food
Sex
Beauty
Spirituality

6 Ways To Hone Your Healing Gifts This Pisces Season

The zodiac's deep-diving fish directs attention to what lies beneath.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 19
Food Trends

16 Secrets To Staying In That Honeymoon Phase Your Whole Life

During these first few years of our marriage, I've learned what I now consider the essential lessons of marriage—things I wish I knew a long time ago....

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Tyson Popplestone
December 29 2016
Beauty

The 6 Glow-Getting Skin Oils For Every Skin Type

These oils can be used on their own or mixed with one another in a blend that best suits your skin needs.

#green beauty #aromatherapy #beauty
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
May 27 2017
Spirituality

The Incredible Power Of The Breath & How To Tap Into It On Demand

A practitioner breaks down what you need to know to begin your own breathwork practice.

#breath
Gwen Dittmar
February 16
Off-the-Grid

6 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts (Bonus: They're Also More Sustainable)

Consider these six flower-inspired swaps this Valentine's Day.

#plants #marriage
Sarah Regan
February 14
Wellness Trends
Travel
Spirituality

The Celeb-Approved Crystals Your Life Is Missing

What do Gwyneth and Adele have in common? Their crystal collections, of course.

#celebrity #crystals
Emma Mildon
May 24 2017
Motivation

How One CrossFit Class Converted Me After 15 Years Of Yoga

I was the last person you'd have pegged as a prospective CrossFit lover.

#fitness #yoga #crossfit
Jenna Zoe
January 24 2015